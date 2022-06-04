🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area took a major step in its developing girls lacrosse program by making it to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament for the first time ever.

The Lady Warriors fell to host Bishop Shanahan in Downingtown, 13-5, in a state Class 2A first-round game Tuesday night.

“We played well and slowed down, to the best of our ability, a high-powered offense,” Wyoming Area coach Carl DeLuca said.

DeLuca hopes the game is a steppingstone for the program’s future.

“It was a great opportunity and experience for our young team with seven new players of 18 rostered,” he said. “Just to be in this situation in our eighth year of existence is an achievement.

“Now, we would like to build on this and grow the program.”

The loss ended Wyoming Area’s season at 14-4-1.

Bishop Shanahan took immediate control when Elise Udo scored three times in the first 2:20, working essentially the same play to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

With that start, Udo shared the team scoring lead in a balanced attack.

Makenzie Switzer led the Wyoming Area offense with two goals and an assist. Sofia Sabatini also was involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two.

Halle Kranson chipped in a goal and assist.

Miranda Dominick also scored.

Kylee Foy made 10 saves and Lyla Rehill handled five groundballs.