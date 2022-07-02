🔊 Listen to this

Logan Brace, left, and Joe Erzar, from Brace’s Orchard replenish produce at the annual Farmers’ Market, downtown Pittston. Brace’s will return for the 2022 Pittston Farmer’s Market.

Audrey Golomb, right, of Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse, assists Karen Coco, of Exeter, with her purchase of fresh vegetables back in 2020. Look for Golomb’s to be back for the 2022 Farmer’s Market.

PITTSTON — The downtown Farmer’s Market is back for 2022 beginning on Tuesday, July 5, with some changes meant to make the event more festive, infusing art and music weekly.

Mary Kroptavich, the City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, said the city is ready for another year of what has become a very popular weekly feature on Main Street starting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Farmer’s Market has been a Tuesday staple for years, showcasing area produce growers as well as artisans selling their products.

This year, live music will be entertaining the crowd highlighting some of Greater Pittston’s best artists each week from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Bret Alexander will kick of the 2022 Farmer’s Market,” Kroptavich said. “He will be appearing several times over the summer along with Eddie Appnel Duo and Reel in the Years trio.”

Alexander, one of the founding and current members of national recording at The Badlees, will appear on July 5, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Appnel, founder of the indie rock band Mere Mortals, will appear on Aug. 2, Aug. 9, and all Tuesdays in September.

Reel in the Years trio, featuring Richie Kossuth, will be playing on July 12 and Aug. 16.

Kroptavich said there are a few new items for 2022.

“New this year will be Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream,” Kroptavich added. “The first Tuesday of each month, the Pittston Memorial Library will conduct story time from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and they will also have sing-a-longs and crafts as well.”

Also new this year, canvas shopping bags will be given out donated by Discover NEPA powered by Mericle and Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership will have a booth providing information on the city regarding all the events happening for the rest of 2022.

On July 12, there will be Kid’s Day featuring a city fire truck; story time and the first 100 children will receive a free ice cream.

“We’re excited about this year’s Farmer’s Market and we are happy to see Rowlands Pennsylvania Produce back after a hiatus,” Kroptavich said. “Brace’s Orchard Farm and Golomb’s Farm will be returning as well many other favorites.”