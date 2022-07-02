The Merchants of Groove will appear at the July 8 Second Friday Art Walk, Pittston, Merchants of Groove play a wide variety of high-energy, houserockin’ originals and blues classics by such artists as the three Kings - B.B., Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Reed, Magic Sam, Guitar Slim and many others.

PITTSTON — July 8 has been designated as Carnival Night for this month’s Second Friday Art Walk theme in the City of Pittston. City officials said this would be the largest art walk ever with 40 vendors participating.

The City of Pittston’s Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich said there are a record number of artisans selling goods this month from 5 to 9 p.m. all along Main Street.

“For Carnival Night we will have live Alpacas, stilt walker Dani Long Legs and the Eclectic Circus will be back, a clown, and music will be provided by Merchants of Grove,” Kroptavich said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.” If you take a photo with Dani and tag the Pittston City Second Friday Art Walk, you will be entered to win a $25 gift card to Canteen Central.

Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm will be bringing along four or more alpacas, where you can meet them up close.

Vendors include artists, jewelry, photography, pottery and more. Food and beverages will also be available as well as cotton candy and popcorn for Carnival Night.

Another new items for July 8 will be a selfie station sponsored by DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment.

Many of the Main Street businesses will be open late including restaurants and the Art e Fekts Art Gallery.

The July 8 will be the second to last art walk with the final one of the season taking place on Friday, Sept. 9, featuring the music of the Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio.

Kroptavich said there are still vendor spots available for the September art walk. You can apply for a vendor reservation by going to https://form.jotform.com/220965951555061.

Discover NEPA and Reilly Associates are the presenting sponsors and All Service Rite Inc. and Mucciolo Family Wines are sponsors.

Parking is free in the downtown parking lots and side streets.