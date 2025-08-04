In response to suicide statistics, Luzerne County’s Mental Health/Developmental Services Department has posted a notice of available resources on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

County MH/DS Administrator Tara Fox said there already were 33 suicide deaths in the county through the end of June this year. Last year’s count was 54.

“If the current trend continues, we will exceed last year’s numbers,” Fox said.

The ages of this year’s victims ranged from 16 to 88. Of the 33 this year to date, 17 were over age 50, she said.

Related Video

As in 2024, most victims were men and involved self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Fox said.

“The key takeaway in getting the public to understand is that most of these victims were not people with serious mental illness. Most were not necessarily active in treatment and were not previously diagnosed with a mental health issue,” Fox said.

Their reasons included health and financial pressures, relationship problems and substance use disorder, said Fox, who had publicly detailed concerns about county suicides and efforts to combat the problem earlier this year.

“Suicide can affect anyone — regardless of age, background or income,” the new county alert said.

Those contemplating suicide or seeking guidance on how to help someone else can call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or call the local Helpline at 570-829-1341 to speak with someone who cares, it said. Both services are free and confidential.

Proposed charter

As required by law, County Council Clerk Sharon Lawrence delivered the proposed new county charter to county Election Director Emily Cook on Friday.

The county’s Government Study Commission, which drafted the charter, approved the final version on Monday. Delivery to the county election board, via the election bureau, was required within five days.

The election board must vote to place the referendum on the Nov. 4 general election ballot for voter consideration. The next regularly scheduled election board meeting is Aug. 20.

Study Commission Chairman Ted Ritsick and Vice Chairman Vito Malacari were also present for the official delivery.

Voters will decide if the revised charter will replace the one in effect since January 2012.

Commission meeting

The seven-citizen study commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Members have said they plan to discuss a communication strategy to educate voters on the proposed charter.

A majority of four commission members supported the revised charter: Ritsick, Malacari, commission Secretary Matt Mitchell and Stephen J. Urban.

Commission Treasurer Cindy Malkemes and member Mark Shaffer voted against the proposed charter. Tim McGinley, the remaining commission member, said he saw both pros and cons and chose to abstain from voting.

Instructions for the remote meeting attendance option will be posted under council’s online public meetings link (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Town hall

County Manager Romilda Crocamo scheduled her next public town hall for 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Bear Creek Township Municipal Building.

Crocamo has been holding the periodic sessions at different locations to inform residents about county projects and future plans and seek citizen input on needs and suggestions.

The municipal building is at 3333 Bear Creek Blvd.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.