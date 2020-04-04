Nutrition Corner: Make your own spray sanitizer solution

If your supply of antibacterial spray is getting low, try this to recipe to supplement your home supply.
Bleach is a common household item. Most of us have it stashed away somewhere in our cabinet.
Bleach can be different in that it comes liquid, thicken, scented or non-scented and containing hypochlorite or not. It is important to read the label.
The recipe below is for non-scented bleach. It also requires a minimum of 5% hypochlorite concentration. Both are important and will vary the effectiveness of the sanitizer solution. Check to see that your bleach has not expired. Read the label to verify.
When making the solution, be careful to avoid spilling. Labeling of the spray bottle is important as well.
To keep your solution at the desired strength, store in a dark cabinet and replace the solution once a week. The darkness keeps the solution effective killing bacteria and viruses. Making new solutions weekly is very important.
Note, never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Also, bleach may lighten colored fabrics.
To use, spray and leave solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.
If you do not have a dishwasher, you can also make a sanitizer for the dishes. After washing, soak dishes, glasses and utensils in a sink filled with 1-gallon warm water and 1 tablespoon unscented chlorine bleach.
Make your own sanitizing solution
• 2 cups warm water
• ¼ teaspoon non scented 5% hypochlorite concentration bleach
• Spray Bottle
• Label and Pen
• Fill a spray bottle with 2 cups warm (not hot) water. Next add 1/4 teaspoon
• unscented 5% hypochlorite concentration (minimum) chlorine bleach.
• Label spray bottle and store in a child proof dark cabinet.
Making your own chicken soup can be as easy as putting ingredients in a soup pot. If someone is sick in your home, chicken soup might be just what the doctor ordered. The hot temperature of the soup helps break up any mucus. The vegetables contain the vitamins and minerals and chicken is protein that we need to help speed up recovery. The broth contains (salt) sodium to assist with keeping the body hydrated. Enjoy!
Homemade Chicken Soup
• 6 cups chicken broth
• 1 cup cooked or canned chopped chicken
• 1 cup uncooked rice or 2 cups noodles or 1/2 cup barley
• 2 cups vegetables (see ideas below*)
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1 tablespoon dried parsley
Place chicken, rice, and broth into a large saucepan and cover. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat. Add vegetables and seasonings. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until vegetables are tender.
Canned vegetables such as green beans, navy beans, tomatoes, or mushrooms. Frozen vegetables such as peas, lima beans, corn, or fresh vegetables such as potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, cabbage, or squash.
Other seasonings you can use are bay leaf, thyme, oregano, and chili powder. Makes 8 – 2 cup servings.
Mary R. Ehret, M.S.,R.D.,L.D.N., is Nutrition Links Supervisor in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford counties for Penn State Extension.