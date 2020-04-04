It seems we will be in self-isolation or quarantined to our homes for a bit longer than originally thought during the COVID-19 crisis.

As the numbers increase on the amount of cases discovered in Pennsylvania, so are the numbers of those dying from the virus. As of this past Thursday, there were 100 more cases reported then the day before in Luzerne Co. for a total of 384.

Patience is a virtue and some people are running out of it. You can look at this pandemic as a glass half full or a glass half empty scenario.

If your view is negative, it can make life miserable and if you’re living at home with a family tension could be high.

Then there’s the financial end of things. There are a lot of businesses on Gov. Tom Wolf’s list of non-essential workplaces that had to cease operations. The federal government put into action a stimulus program that will help, but the question remains, is it enough money and when will everyone see the money?

As a freelancer, I’m not even sure if I am on that list to receive federal help. I’ll have to sit back and wait like everyone else to see how it shakes out for me. In the meantime, because I’m a part of the media, I’m allowed to work.

I can also tell you on a personal level, my eldest daughter is not handling this crisis too well. She wants our family to be in total isolation and that means not leaving the house at all. She doesn’t want me to venture out at all. I get it, she’s very frightened by all of this and yes, it’s scary.

This is as close to germ warfare as it can get. In any kind of war, if you can’t see the enemy, you’re in big trouble and right now, all we want to do is flatten the curve. We never heard that term before, but we are all aware of flatten the curve now.

Pandemic was a word we may have studied in school and unless you are over 100-years-old, you never lived during a pandemic, so this is all new to everyone.

The big surprise is how the USA has been so unprepared for the pandemic. If the last pandemic happened in 1918 with the Spanish Flu where 50 to 100-million died worldwide, why would we be on “stand-by” for another?

I can recall in 1972 when the Agnes Flood occurred, it was labeled the “100-year flood.” Naturally, everyone flooded, pretty much the entire Wyoming Valley, began to rebuild and why not, most felt the next flood wouldn’t happen in their lifetime. The only thing that changed was a flooded resident got flood insurance or increased coverage.

For me, I can understand why the nation isn’t ready for all the ventilators needed for those battling coronavirus.

If you are one of those looking at the current crisis with the glass half full, you’re the one that is catching up on household duties that have been neglected for years.

You’re probably catching up on a painting project or perhaps spring-cleaning the house. You might be getting fresh air while staying socially distant by landscaping with full-blown spring rapidly approaching.

I’ve heard people are cleaning out closets, catching up on reading and I saw one family was doing a huge puzzle together.

In a way, with everyone staying home, it sort of feels like we have taken decades off the calendar to a more simple time when life wasn’t so busy and hectic.

It has a feel of the ’60s and ’70s for me when it was too expensive to run to local restaurant to eat dinner, or head out to the local shopping mall in the evening. Back then, after supper, everyone was in for the night.

My parents didn’t have a lot of money and were always tightening their belt – kind of like now with so many being out of work.

As of this past Thursday, a total of 9.9 million Americans were out of work that filed for unemployment. In Pennsylvania, there were 783,000 filing for an unemployment claim.

Streets are quiet and there are not a lot of cars on the road, especially at night, again, just like when I was growing up. Families didn’t have two or more vehicles so naturally there were less on the road or the streets parked.

The other night, I noticed how many cars are parked on the streets like I’ve never seen before. It’s a rare sight but at least I know people are doing their best to stay home to stay safe.

Greater Pittston has a large elderly population, if you have a neighbor, relative or friend that is older, make sure you check up on them. A simple phone call could make someone’s day, especially if they live alone.

Those technically savvy are using computers to have video calls through Skype, Facetime or the latest craze, Zoom or Tic Tok.

We’ve had the technology for video calling for years, but I’d rather pick up the phone can audio call someone, I don’t know why. Growing up, we dreamed of having that type of technology but yet it’s here and I don’t use it.

For now, enjoy the down time and embrace it, it’s rare and to spend time with family is precious time – enjoy it.

Quote of the week

“Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy.” – Leo Buscaglia

Thought of the week

“Never forget the three powerful resources you always have available to you: love, prayer, forgiveness.” H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

Bumper sticker

“Art must take reality by surprise.” – Francoise Sagan

