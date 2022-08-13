ANNAMALY gallery will host winter camp in December

Families eagerly remove photos from the wall at the ANNAMALY Gallery after art camp director Anna Malsky invited them to take home any that they liked.

Young dancers rise to their toes, giving their parents and grandparents a taste of what they’ve been experiencing at their summer arts camp at the ANNAMALY gallery.

Dance students Brooklyn Brdaric and Deena Connors perform Thursday during the Arts in Motion showcase that brought their summer arts camp at the ANNAMALY gallery in Forty Fort to a close.

Near the end of a reception held in conjunction with an Arts in Motion Showcase, 8-year-old Cooper Morgan of Forty Fort amuses himself by keeping a balloon aloft.

A ‘Wizard of Oz’ skit was one of the features of the Arts in Motion Showcase on Thursday at the ANNAMALY gallery in Forty Fort.

Joy Tetlak of Dupont, at left, listens to her daughter, 11-year-old Mia Adelstein, talk about the dancing, painting and other activities she enjoyed during the summer art camp held at the ANNAMALY Gallery.

According to his parents, young Henry Husted really enjoyed practicing martial arts during summer camp at the ANNAMALY gallery. At the end-of-camp showcase on Thursday, it seemed he really enjoyed a cupcake, too.

Brooklyn Brdaric leaps into the air during the dance performance that was part of the Arts in Motion Showcase.

The kids who’d been in “The Wizard of Oz” skit had just taken their bows.

And within a few minutes, some of those same kids would be leaping and tumbling their way through a dance performance.

In between those two parts of the Arts in Motion Showcase, youngsters who were attending their last day of Summer Art Camp at the ANNAMALY gallery in Forty Fort on Thursday had time to show their parents and grandparents the pictures they’d painted and photos of other fun they’d had.

Feel free to take home any images you’d like, camp director, ANNAMALY artist-in-residence and West Pittton native Anna Malsky invited. And soon a wall that had looked like a forest of photos looked more like a tree branch near the end of autumn.

“There’s so much creativity here,” said Marion Tetlak of Dupont, whose 11-year-old granddaughter Mia Adelstein had just performed as the scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.”

“My daughter came last year,” Mia’s mother, Joy Tetlak said, “and she begged to come back.”

Mia’s favorite part of arts camp was the dancing; she also takes dance lessons year-round at the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, run by Anna Malsky’s mother, Gina Malsky.

For 5 and 1/2 year old Henry Husted, his mother Bridget Giunta Husted said, the best part of summer arts camp was the introduction to martial arts. But he participated in other aspects as well.

“He’d come home and say a line from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ or he’d show us a dance step,” Giunta Husted said. “Now we can se how it all came together, and it makes sense.”

Megan Morgan of Forty Fort said she was glad her son, Cooper, had the art camp experience.

“Honestly,” she said, “this camp, for us, as 90’s kids now raising our family, this is the quintessential summer camp. They did simple things like painting backdrops.”

“It went by quick,” camp director Anna Malsky said, noting that the camp attracted 33 campers on its busiest day. “It was double the number of last year.”

For anyone eager to repeat the experience, the ANNAMALY gallery will host a Winter Art Camp for children, lasting four days, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, with professional instructors in art, dance and theater plus such “extras” as poetry writing, yoga and American Sign Language.

For more information, email annamalyart@gmail.com or call Miss Gina at 570-332-7817.