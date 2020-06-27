Local residents were among the more than 875 candidates whose bachelor’s degrees were conferred at The University of Scranton’s virtual undergraduate celebration ceremony on May 31. Degrees were conferred to graduates in a group who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2019, as well as January and May of 2020. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.

Members of the University’s undergraduate class of 2020 represent 14 states including California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Undergraduate majors with the most graduates are nursing, exercise science, biology, accounting, occupational therapy and marketing.

Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., president of the University, addressed the graduates at the virtual ceremony, and conferred degrees on candidates presented by Brian P. Conniff, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; Sam Beldona, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management; and Debra A. Pellegrino, Ed.D., dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Members of the class of 2020 speaking at the ceremony were Colleen C. Rohr, Norristown, a marketing, operations management and philosophy triple major and member of the University’s Business Leadership Honors Program and its Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program; Hailey Marie Kindt, Easton, a neuroscience and philosophy double major and member of the University’s undergraduate Honors Program and its Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program; and Fahad Ashraf, Clarks Summit, a biology and philosophy double major and member of the University’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program.

Related Video

Also speaking at the ceremony were Lauren Rivera, J.D., assistant vice president for student life and dean of students; Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J., vice president for mission and ministry; and Jeff Gingerich, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Congratulatory remarks to the class of 2020 were also given by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti; U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey; and former cast members of NBC’s The Office Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Kate Flannery (Meredith) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar).

Students earning undergraduate degrees include the following:

Madison A. Ashby of Pittston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering

Charles P. Kulick of Pittston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics

Katherine Musto of Pittston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology

James B. Orr of Pittston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering

Kelly A. Clarke of West Wyoming earned a Bachelor of Science degree in counseling and human services

Samuel Giordano of Exeter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration

Anntoinette Mauriello of Exeter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal studies

Elizabeth C. Callahan of Pittston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing

Darlene F. Gubino of Wyoming earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing

Samantha L. Pollick of Wyoming earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing

Heather A. Nametko of Exeter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance

Brandon M. Walker of Hughestown earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.