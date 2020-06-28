Nutrition Corner: Do’s and don’ts of storing leafy greens and peppers

Did you ever go to make a salad only to find that the greens were wilted, or the peppers look like they need to be tossed?
Fresh salad greens and leafy greens have a much shorter shelf life in your refrigerator than carrots or cabbage. The key is learn how to store leafy greens and peppers properly so they do not end up in the trash.
First, learn which forms of vegetables spoil the fastest and last the longest.
Fresh salad leafy greens such as lettuce and spinach have a shorter shelf life than the firmer leafy greens which are kale, collard, and Swiss chard. Include salad leafy greens in your meals within two to five days of purchasing.
Store salad leafy greens in a plastic bag and wash just before eating. If you wash more greens than you need by mistake, wrap the extra in a paper towel and place in a sealed plastic bag. Do not store salad leafy greens near fruit in the refrigerator.
Kale, collard and Swiss chard leafy greens have a bit longer shelf life. Include them in your meals within five days of purchasing. Store in the same manner as salad leafy greens. But you can freeze these before they spoil. Just rinse, chop, place in a plastic freezer bag and freeze. Label and date the bag before freezing. Add frozen leafy greens to soups, stir fry, or toss with pasta and cheese for a quick dinner.
Peppers, whether green, red or yellow are all handled in the same manner. Include them in your meals within five days of purchasing. Store whole unwashed peppers in the refrigerator. Wash just before eating. Overbought? No problem. Wash peppers first, then slice and freeze in a plastic freezer bag. Label and date before freezing. Enjoy frozen pepper strips sautéed with onions and mushrooms, and in spaghetti sauce.
Here is an easy recipe which includes whatever vegetables you have fresh or frozen in your refrigerator and freezer.
Teriyaki Rice Bowl
• 1 tablespoon oil
• ¾ pound boneless chicken, beef, or pork, thinly sliced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 cups water
• ½ cup teriyaki sauce
• 2 cups instant brown rice, uncooked
• 2 cups of fresh or frozen vegetables.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add meat. Cook and stir 5 minutes. Add garlic, water, and teriyaki sauce and stir. Bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Return to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer 5 minutes. Stir in fresh or frozen vegetables. Heat and stir for 5 minutes or until vegetable are tender. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Here is a tip, use leftover cooked meat! Enjoy!
Mary R. Ehret, M.S.,R.D.,L.D.N., is Nutrition Links Supervisor in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford counties for the Penn State Extension.