Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents outdoor production

Gina Malsky, artistic director of Ballet Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, gets a hug from two of her younger dancers, Gianna and Aubrey Ellman.

Some of the younger dancers gaze into the pond at Kirby Park during a pre-show photo session.

Emma Granahan of Exeter had the title role in Ballet Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ A recent graduate of Wyoming Area High School, she intends to continue her dance studies at Widener University while studying physical therapy there.

What is a dance theater to do when no young male dancer is available to share a waltz with Ariel in “The Little Mermaid?”

Do you scour the kingdom and probe the ocean deep? Peer through clusters of sea anemones? Pry open a few large clam shells? Sift through the treasure in a sunken chest?

When the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre found themselves in such a prince-less situation, they found a priceless solution.

They asked Ken Granahan of Exeter to appear onstage and dance with his 17-year-old daughter, Emma, a recent graduate of Wyoming Area High School who had the title role in the Dance Theatre’s ballet rendition of the classic tale.

An audience of about 200 people, gathered outdoors early Thursday evening on a lawn in front of the Kirby Park Pavilion, applauded wildly when dad and daughter enjoyed a brief dance together — he in his shorts and t-shirt; she in her flowing costume of green and purple.

“That was fantastic,” he said after the show as he and Emma’s mom, Chris, packed up their chairs and camera. “Scary as heck,” he added with a grin.

“There was no one better than her dad,” artistic director Gina Malsky said from the stage. “We thank him for jumping onboard.”

Throughout the performance, which lasted about an hour, there was much to applaud, including the outdoor venue, where it was easy to maintain social distance.

Audience members also appreciated Emma’s fine dancing as well as her acting ability, especially when she portrayed Ariel’s vulnerability as the young mermaid made a bargain with the sea witch and then when she got used to the legs that replaced her fish tail.

Lucy Lew as Flounder the fish, Kaitlyn Smith as Ursula the sea witch and Julia Godfrey as Scuttle the seagull greatly enhanced the performance with graceful moves and abundant personality, as did Gabriella Randazzo, who also treated the audience to some vocals in her role as Sebastian the crab.

People who are familiar with the story of The Little Mermaid know she is the youngest daughter of King Triton, who rules an underwater kingdom. She has a bevy of sisters, who were portrayed in the local production by Melina Ospina-Wiese, Hallie Dixon, Giuliana Latona, Chloe Orfanella, Jordan Medley and Mckenna Granahan, who is Emma Granahan’s sister in real life.

Emma Granahan was the only high school senior in this year’s production, and artistic director Malsky said she’s sorry to see her leave. But when “Ariel” begins her studies as a physical therapy major at Widener University this fall, she will also continue to study dance in the university’s visual and performing arts department.

“I don’t want to give it up,” she said.