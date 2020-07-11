The Norris sisters — Olivia, 3, on the right, and Sophia, 2 — display their balloon figures while their mother, Nicole, took her daughters to visit the Farmers Market.

Matriarch Audrey Golomb, right, of Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse, assists Karen Coco, of Exeter, with her purchase of fresh vegetables.

PITTSTON – Pittston City officials announced the downtown Farmers Market has returned to the Tomato Festival lower lot on July 7 where local farmers showcase their fresh produce weekly.

The Farmers Market has been at the downtown location for many years featuring Brace’s Orchard, Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse, along with TJ Belt of Jubiliee Balloons making balloon animals for the children. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday from now until late November.

Pittston Farmers Market has been a popular attraction to the downtown where you get fresh farm-to-table vegetables grown locally.

Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City Main Street manager, said she has received requests from area residents to hold a night market due to those working during the day and can’t get to the market.

“So many people work until five o’clock and tell me they’d love to attend and get fresh produce, but can’t because of scheduling,” Kroptavich said. “If we try a night market and it works, maybe we can do it one or two times a month even if it’s from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.”

Each week at the market, there is live entertainment provided by local artists.

According to Kroptavich, Children’s Day has been taken off the schedule due to restrictions at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Other vendors at the Pittston Farmer’s Market are: Deep Roots Hard Cider, Simply Delicious Deserts, Pittston Popcorn, Dymonds Farm Market, Beta Bread Bakery, Vikki’s Nut House, Tim’s Chili & Salsa, Whisker Biscuits Pet Treats, Paul Plum, and Edi Mae’s Soap.

Kroptavich said potential vendors and/or farmers can apply for a 2020 application by going to www.downtownpittston.com/farmers-market.