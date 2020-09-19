🔊 Listen to this

Tori Vicicca, 19, of West Pittston, has her eyes set on cracking into the rock scene with original songs and a brand new band.

Tori V & the Karma are shown recently playing an outdoor job for the first time as a full band.

WEST PITTSTON – Since Tori Viccica graduated from high school in 2019, her musical career has been shooting through the roof and beyond her expectations. This year may have thrown a curve at her plans for 2020, but the 19-year-old is taking it in stride and still moving forward.

On Sept. 12, Viccica who professionally goes by Tori V, took home the 2020 Steamtown Award’s Best New Artist award, one of four nominations for the newcomer.

Tori was also nominated in the categories of Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Best Acoustic Solo Act.

“I’m super excited that I was even able to be a part of it, to be honest,” Tori admitted. “I wasn’t expecting that award at all, I was hoping for other one of the other ones like female vocalist. It really took me for a loop when they announced my name for Best New Artist.”

Tori said she was really excited being nominated for four awards for the Steamtown Awards on her very first try.

Even at the young age of 19, Tori has written, produced and played on, not one CD, but two. The first one was self-titled Tori V and the second one, which came out during the pandemic, is titled “Everything I Should Have Said.”

Both CDs contain all original material that has caught the eye of an Internet radio channel, commercial free Guitar God Radio.com, out of Vancouver, Canada. Guitar God Radio CSNX-8500 is a free app to download.

Jeff Lynn, of Guitar God Radio, just did a review of Tori’s self-titled CD, Tori V. Lynn is the drive behind Guitar God Radio where they feature unsigned, fledgling artists with talent giving them worldwide exposure.

Lynn gave Tori a rave revue of the CD and was impressed with Tori’s style with classic rock roots saying, “… this girl has the goods!”

He cited the CD sound as “catchy, melodic hard rock with an original flair.”

“If you combine great vocal work with stellar musicianship, thoughtful, upbeat lyrics, a real passion for music, you get Tori V,” Lynn added.

During the COVID break, she has been busy putting a full band together enlisting the talents of fellow Wyoming Valley residents Jon Labenski (Nanticoke), drums; Gerry Tulao (Wilkes-Barre), bass; and Jack Davenport (Shickshinny), guitar.

“I’m super excited about a full band and since the announcement of the band, things have been really taking off,” Tori said. “We will be playing on Oct. 9 at the Gallery of Sound parking lot at Dickson City and we’ll be doing a 45-minute set.”

Tori admitted it has been tough with the coronavirus but she’s happy to showcase the new band whenever she can.

Even though her CD releases have been done as a solo, Tori is eager to show the world her rocker side.

“I’m a rock artist so I have to have a rock band,” Tori said. “I can’t just be solo acoustic forever. I can’t record hard rock music and not have a hard rock band. I’m super excited and I’ve wanting to put one together for years.”

Until it is safe for large gatherings because of the virus, Tori and her band will be practicing, recording and writing more music.

For more information on Tori V, check out her videos, CDs, and calendar of events at her website at www.torivnow.com.