I’m lucky to experience a wide range of cuisine and dining atmospheres in and around the Wyoming Valley.

Maybe it’s because when I started working here as a 21-year-old, I was social and curious — always up for trying new places and chatting with whoever was around. I’m still like that today, although a little more polished and a lot more appreciative of the wonderful places in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Last weekend I visited a spot that opened in the midst of COVID-19. What a trying time to open a business, but I’m so glad to report that they’ve persevered.

The restaurant I’m talking about is Broncos Vault Brazilian Steakhouse in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

I think I ate 10 different proteins when I was there, and that’s no exaggeration. It was probably more.

From pork, lamb and chicken wrapped in bacon to all different kinds of steaks – flank, ribeye, filet and more — it was fantastic rodizio-style dining.

If you like being served (like me), seeing meat sliced right in front of you and interacting with friendly meat chefs who keep your plate full, this is the place for you.

A special treat later in the evening was grilled pineapple sprinkled with cinnamon. I never knew pineapple could taste so good.

I was so glad we decided to try Broncos. Since they opened at the height of the pandemic, I didn’t give it much thought, until recently when a friend reminded me of the unique and palate-pleasing experience right around the corner.

We made Friday-night reservations and were happy to see other tables occupied with diners about to embark on a pleasant evening.

The interior looks similar to what it did when the restaurant was known as The Vault, and some of the staff is the same, too.

You don’t need to the rodizio-style meal as I did. You can choose smaller plates or salads as well. Just ask.

A few days later I ventured out again to celebrate the 40th birthday of my friend Nik Hughes, the current manager of Jonathans Restaurant, also in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

My friend and fellow columnist, the fabulous Ruth Corcoran, and I treated Nik to a night at the Westmoreland Club where he could enjoy a night off from serving everybody else.

He deserved it and when commemorating a 40th birthday, you want to be served.

Truth be told the food is fabulous at the Westmoreland Club, and while I loved the ricotta and beets, specialty bacon and chocolate tagalong dessert, I couldn’t stop thinking about my huge cut of seabass that I ordered as my main entrée.

On this night, we dined on the porch since it’s so relaxing and peaceful to sit overlooking Wilkes-Barre and spend time with good friends.

There were a few other stops on my journey last week, but I’ll save those for another, more fitting column.

For now, happy Mother’s Day to all moms, grandmas and mother-like figures out there.

You all deserve this special day.

I hope your children take you out for a wonderful dining experience. Or – if nothing else – call to say hello and catch up.

Happy Sunday!