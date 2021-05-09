Wyoming Area boys track completes championship season

By Tom Robinson

Sunday Dispatch

J.J. Hood and Hunter Lawall combined to strike out 18 and limit Holy Redeemer to five hits Tuesday when Wyoming Area knocked the Royals out of a share of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 lead with a 4-3 victory at Atlas Field.

Hood got the win, striking out 13. He allowed just two runs, only one of them earned, while giving up four hits and three walks in five innings.

Lawall made it through five walks in two innings to get the save by striking out five. He allowed only one run on one hit.

Wyoming Area won with just four hits.

Lawall doubled and drove in a run.

Sam Supey doubled in his only official at-bat, walked twice and scored.

Hood and John Morgan each had a single and RBI.

Pittston Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Pittston Area scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to open an 8-0 lead on the way to Friday’s WVC Division 1 victory.

Devon Markert, who had a single and double, and Jeremy Cawley, who tripled, each drove in three runs.

Matt Johnson doubled and scored twice.

Aidan Mehal worked five innings for the win, giving up just two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Eric Pisack worked the final two innings, giving up four runs, all of which were unearned.

The win left Pittston Area 5-3 in the division and 5-4 overall.

Lake-Lehman 5, Wyoming Area 0

Ty Federici threw a two-hitter to lift division-leader Lake-Lehman over host Wyoming Area in a WVC Division 2 game Thursday.

Evan Melberger and Casey Noone had the hits for Wyoming Area.

The Warriors dropped to 4-5 in the division. They are 5-5 overall and rank third out of seven teams in the District 2 Class 4A seedings race where a top-four finish will give them a quarterfinal home game.

Pittston Area 3, Dallas 1

Adam Felinski tossed a four-hitter Tuesday to lead Pittston Area to the victory over second-place Dallas in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Mountaineers are the leaders of the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Felinski did not walk a batter while striking out five against a team that has scored at least five runs in 13 of its other 14 games.

Nick Cerrasaro had the only RBI for Pittston Area. Devon Markert scored twice, Drew Menendez had two hits and P.J. Pisano doubled for the team’s only extra-base hit.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 103, Lake-Lehman 46

Rocco Pizano won three individual events and was on a winning relay as Wyoming Area completed a championship season in WVC Division 2 with Tuesday’s road victory.

The Warriors finished their divisional schedule with a 6-0 record.

Pizano won the triple jump with 39-5, the 100-meter dash in 11.4 seconds, the 200 in 24.1and anchored the winning 400 relay.

Drew Mruk won both the shot put and javelin.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Lake-Lehman 97, Wyoming Area 53

Lake-Lehman clinched at least a tie for the WVC Division 2 title with Tuesday’s WVC home win.

Tasha Mihalko won three individual events and anchored a school-record, 400-meter relay to lead Lake-Lehman, which won 13 of 18 events.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hazleton Area 19, Pittston Area 5

Riley Hudock scored nine goals to lead host Hazleton Area to Friday’s WVC victory.

Emily Rinaldi scored three goals and Jianna Eike added two for Pittston Area.

The Lady Patriots dropped to 3-7.

Dallas 19, Pittston Area 9

Dallas defeated visiting Pittston Area in Thursday’s WVC game.

Mia Mariggi scored two goals and assisted on one. Jianna Eike, Tyra Winters and Jessica Ostrowski also scored two goals.

Pittston Area 21, Holy Redeemer 10

Four players scored at least four goals when Pittston Area outscored visiting Holy Redeemer in Tuesday’s WVC game.

Emily Rinaldi and Morgan Hilbert scored five times each. Jianna Eike and Tyra Winters added four goals each.

Lake-Lehman 18, Wyoming Area 5

Lake-Lehman handed visiting Wyoming Area its sixth straight loss in Wednesday’s WVC game.