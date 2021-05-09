🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE – When the 65th annual Jordan Relays came to Charley Trippi Stadium Thursday, Lauren LoPresto, Aria Messner, Giavanna Innamorati and Jakiya Kroon made sure one set of gold medals stayed home.

The four teamed for a time of 50.07 seconds in the 4×100-meter relay to give the host Lady Patriots first place in the event.

Abington Heights ran away with the Class 3A girls title with 52 points.

Valley View edged Pittston Area, 36-34, for second place out of eight teams.

Related Video

Pittston Area took second among Class 3A teams in the 1200 sprint medley and third in both 1600 events, the medley and 4×400 relay.

Innamorati, Kroon, Jenna Grieco and Jaiden Jadus formed the second-place 1200 medley, which featured two 400-meter legs with a pair of 200 legs in between.

Jordan Relay boys

Pittston Area finished fourth out of six teams in Class 3A boys.

The Patriots had their best finish in the 400-meter relay where Felix Mendez, Kevin Lockett, Caeden Messner and Anthony Thomas finished in 45.41 to take second in 3A.

Valley View scored 50 points for the team title. North Pocono edged Abington Heights, 45-44, for second. Pittston Area’s 26 was three better than Honesdale and five better than Scranton.

Pittston Area girls 120, Wilkes-Barre Area 30

Aria Messner and Jakiya Kroon each won two individual events and ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team Monday when Pittston Area remained unbeaten through four Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 meets.

Messner won the high jump and triple jump. Kroon won the 100 and 200 dashes.

Samantha Ruszin won the 800 and 1600 runs while Leah Zambetti won the discus and javelin.

Lauren LoPresto won the long jump and took part in the 400 relay win.

Pittston Area boys 89, Wilkes-Barre Area 61

David Behm swept the three jumping events to help Pittston Area climb to the .500 mark at 2-2 with Monday’s WVC Division 1 victory.

Preston Klem ran to victories in the 800 and 1600.

Teagan Reboli won the discus and ran on the 3200 relay win.

Pittston Area girls 105, Nanticoke 44

Aria Messner swept the three jumping events and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay Tuesday when Pittston Area defeated visiting Nanticoke in a non-league meet.

Giovanna Innamorati, who won both hurdles races, and Jakiya Kroon, who won the 100 and 200, were both part of the 400 relay win.

Kayla Rodzinak ran to victories in the 3200 and 3200 relay.

Pittston Area boys 111, Nanticoke 39

Anthony Thomas sprinted to two individual and one relay win in Tuesday’s non-league victory.

Thomas won the 100, 200 and 400 relay.

Allan Williams won both hurdles while David Behm won the long jump and triple jump and Preston Klem the 800 and 1600.

William Bonczek won the 3200 and led off the winning 3200 relay.