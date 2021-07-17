🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area School District held its first virtual Title 1 Family Engagement meeting on Monday evening, May 24. Parents in attendance had the opportunity to hear information on the required federal Title 1 policies, which were reviewed by Mrs. Rita Mauriello, Title 1 Consultant, and other pertinent information. All Title 1 forms and policies, which are required by the Title 1 program, must be reviewed each year at the annual Title 1 Engagement meeting.

One topic Mrs. Mauriello discussed concerned the SPAC Conference, which is a Pennsylvania State Parent Conference held yearly for Title 1 parents at Seven Springs Resort in Champion, Pa.

A number of parents from the district have attended this conference in the past, but it was canceled for the second time due to the pandemic. This year the SPAC council decided to conduct a virtual parent conference in July, which Pennsylvania Title 1 parents can register and attend for free. The link for the conference is located on the district website.

A Title 1 Parent Take Home Bag, put together by Title 1 Reading Specialists, was also mentioned at the meeting. This bag provides information for parents to help their child at home during the summer, along with a variety of surprises for students and parents.

Reading specialists who attended the meeting were Carolyn Flickinger, Linda McDermott, Jennifer Judge, Carol Tabit and Wyoming Area Catholic Computer Technician Mara Kudasik.