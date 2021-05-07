🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A new practice by Dr. Rhyan Mercado opened at the Pittston Chiropractic Clinic on May 1.

Dr. Mercado attended Bucknell University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in art. He went on to graduate from Palmer College of Chiropractic and was awarded an Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

He has practiced in Pennsylvania for 14 years and is trained in several adjusting techniques, including Gonstead, Diversified and Palmer Package.

Dr. Mercado was born in the Philippines and grew up in Carlisle. During his tenure as a chiropractic student he participated in outreach programs in the Dominican Republic and Bolivia.

Related Video

He is a participating provider with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Highmark, American Specialty Health, Geisinger, Medicare and many other insurance carriers. He also is a registered DOT medical examiner and may perform physical exams for all motor vehicle drivers licenses.

Dr. Mercado’s office hours will be:

Monday — 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday — 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday — 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.

Thursday — 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday — 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday — 9 to 11 a.m.