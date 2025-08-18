Luzerne County government hired 21 new workers in July and rehired seven prior employees, according to the new human resources department monthly personnel report.

The additions include nine 911 telecommunicators hired at $19.35 per hour: Julianna DeAngelo, Anthony Dolman, Zachary Gensel, Ethan Golden, Amber Warman, Shonte Williams, Nathin Wooldridge, Michael Zayas and James C. Grady Jr. (rehire).

The remaining new employees, their positions and hourly compensation, according to the report: Juan Alvarado, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 2, $23.33; Silvin Aviles, probation services fiscal technician, $16.12; Baigalmaa Genden, Mental Health/Developmental Services accountant 2, $24.13; Carly Hartnett, Carly Snyder and Harry Yanoshak, CYF caseworker 1s, $20.91; Kyle Long, planning/zoning analyst, $23.08; Ashley Mininger, District Attorney’s Office administrative assistant, $17.90; Colin Moretti, part-time assistant public defender, $41.93; Claire Newhart, Public Defender’s Office clerk/stenographer 2, $16.12; Valerie Norton, prothonotary clerk 3, $16.12; Tracy Polumbo, Controller’s Office internal auditor, $18.97; and Daniel Zyskowski, road/bridge equipment operator, $19.23.

In addition to Grady, the following former workers were rehired, the report said: Philip Bonczewski III, prison desk sergeant, $35.61; Lauren Holton, probation services clerk typist 2, $14.95; Paula Magali Ferrer, DA’s Office clerk 3, $16.12; Kayla Radler, Drug and Alcohol case management specialist, $20.66; John Robshaw, per diem sheriff deputy, $25; and Matthew Wrubel, prison corrections officer, $27.18.

Transfers

Eighteen workers changed positions in July through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

Five will be corrections officers at the prison minimal offenders unit — David Joseph Hudack Jr. at $30.73 per hour and the following at $18.44 per hour: James Colondres, Randy Davies, Jared Gibbons and Danny Goncalves.

The other employees transferring to new positions and their hourly compensation: Nabil Alkhatib, prison corrections officer, $20.38; Amy Berlin, CYF caseworker 2, $23.33; Denise Shimko, election bureau voting system specialist, $31.25; Janelle Oshman, Coroner’s Office senior field investigator, $21.55; Jollene Bradford, CYF social service aide 3, $20.99; Michael Gagliardi, drug and alcohol administrator, $37.95; Allyson Kacmarski, DA’s Office specialty court division chief, $42.05; Melissa McCaffrey, DA’s Office clerk 5, $18.18; Devon Nethercott, Ethan Smead and Trystan Wielgopolski, prison corrections officers, $20.38; George Piskorik, prison captain, $31.73; and Kimberly Vanderlick, DA’s Office senior administrative assistant, $25.44.

Departures

Eight workers resigned in July, the report said: Jennifer Fath, prison nurse; Coreen Milazzo, election bureau administrative assistant; Nicholas Rock and Avary Heckman, deputy sheriffs; Alex Kepp and Eric Lamoreaux, minimal offenders unit corrections officers; Shannon Froncek, prison corrections officer; and Robert Martin, building/grounds custodial worker.

Destiny Gonzalez, a 911 telecommunicator, was listed in the involuntary resignation category.

Ethics Commission

The county Ethics Commission is scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Agenda topics include a review of responses for enforcement attorney openings.

Commission members said in July they had received two complaints but were powerless to unseal the envelopes and read them.

Under the council-adopted ethics code, complaints must be opened and initially reviewed by an outside enforcement attorney contracted by the commission. Qiana Murphy Lehman, the last lone enforcement attorney, resigned in May.

The recruitment of attorneys has long been a challenge.

The commission has suggested council enact an ethics code amendment permitting the commission’s solicitor to open and review complaints in such situations.

Commission members also are scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on other potential recommended ethics code changes Monday, the agenda said.

County Controller Walter Griffith chairs the commission, which also includes county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, the county manager or her designee and citizens Ben Herring and Jay Notartomaso.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen Election Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

The agenda will include a board vote to place a referendum on the Nov. 4 general election ballot asking county voters if they want to adopt the proposed new county home rule charter drafted by the Government Study Commission.

Town hall

The county administration will hold a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Bear Creek Township Municipal Building, 3333 Bear Creek Blvd. in the township.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo holds the periodic sessions throughout the county so she and division heads can update citizens on county projects and initiatives and hear public input.

Opioid settlement

County council approved two opioid litigation settlement funding awards last week.

Endless Mountains Extended Care LLC will receive $534,500 for a program that will provide “step-down” care for those who have successfully completed in-patient treatment for substance use disorder, including assistance with additional treatment, housing and job training, the agenda said.

Restorative Roots WB LLC was awarded $123,304 to fund beds in a recovery house for those with substance use disorder.

Figures indicate the county should receive approximately $30 million over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. The county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement makes recommendations to county council on how to spend the funds.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.