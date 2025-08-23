St. John’s Class of 1975, celebrating their 50th anniversary of high school graduation, took part in the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday.

Victoria Vespico, Shavertown, the reigning Miss Pennsylvania, took part in the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade. She will be off in a few weeks to compete in the Miss USA pageant, representing Pennsylvania.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made a rare summertime appearance at the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday.

2025 Grand Marshal Ben Tielle waves to the throngs along the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade route.

Stewie, the official mascot of the festival, appears in the Tomato Festival Parade.

Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, left, and Diane McGee, Times Leader advertising director, carry the banner as the official media sponsor of the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival.

