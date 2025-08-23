Stewie, the official Tomato Festival mascot, hypes up the crowd during the Spaghetti Eating Contest.

Mike Passaro, of Summit Hill, dives into his bowl of spaghetti.

The competitors in this year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest are shown around a table at the James Zarra Building.

A crowd cheers on the competitors in this year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest.

Last year’s spaghetti eating champion and this year’s runner-up Curtis Lewis is shown during the contest.

This year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest champion, Ted Ferraro of Dunmore, celebrates his victory.

Last year’s spaghetti eating champion and this year’s runner-up Curtis Lewis is shown during the contest.

A crowd cheers on the competitors in this year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest.

The competitors in this year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest are shown around a table at the James Zarra Building.

Related Video

Mike Passaro, of Summit Hill, dives into his bowl of spaghetti.

Stewie, the official Tomato Festival mascot, hypes up the crowd during the Spaghetti Eating Contest.