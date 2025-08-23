Sadie Russick, of Dupont, is shown crossing the finish line after competing in the Tomato Festival Youth Run. Her time was 14:46.

Christopher McCabe glances at the time clock as he is about to finish firs -overall of the Tomato Festival 5K Race & Walk with a time of 16:29.

After the Tomato Festival 5K race, friends Lexi Noone, left, and Olivia Scalese, pose for a photo by Angel Noone. Scalese, 17, was the 3rd place overall female winner with a time of 22:16 while Noone, 13, crossed the finish line with a time of 23:29.

The first place female overall winner of the 2025 Pittston Tomato Festival 5K Run is 23-year-old Tierney Porfirio of Exeter with a time of 20:03.

Over 200 runners and walkers take off at the starting line counted down by Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo for the annual Pittston Tomato Festival 5K Walk & Race on Saturday.

