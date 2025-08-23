Jen Hayner, 55, of Clarks Summit, and Ella Tourcher, 17, of Dalton, were the first to take the Polar Plunge challenge at the Pittston Tomato Festival on Saturday.

Eric Keller, 27, of Dorrance, adds ice to chill the water in the tank during the Polar Plunge at the Pittston Tomato Festival on Saturday.

Cathy Turock and Tommy Agosin, 14, of Clarks Summit, take the Polar Plunge at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Eric Turock, Missy Agosin, and her daughter, Lexi, 9, all from Clarks Summit, took the plunge together.

Griffin Turock, 16, and Gabby Agosin, 14, of Clarks Summit jump into the water and amke a splash.

Brave souls walk away after doing the Polar Plunge Saturday at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Mike Passaro, of Summit Hill, dives into his bowl of spaghetti.

The competitors in this year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest are shown around a table at the James Zarra Building.

A crowd cheers on the competitors in this year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest.

Last year’s spaghetti eating champion and this year’s runner-up Curtis Lewis is shown during the contest.

This year’s Spaghetti Eating Contest champion, Ted Ferraro of Dunmore, celebrates his victory.

Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, left, and Diane McGee, Times Leader advertising director, carry the banner as the official media sponsor of the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival.

Stewie, the official mascot of the festival, appears in the Tomato Festival Parade.

2025 Grand Marshal Ben Tielle waves to the throngs along the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade route.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made a rare summertime appearance at the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday.

Victoria Vespico, Shavertown, the reigning Miss Pennsylvania, took part in the Pittston Tomato Festival Parade. She will be off in a few weeks to compete in the Miss USA pageant, representing Pennsylvania.

St. John’s Class of 1975, celebrating their 50th anniversary of high school graduation, took part in the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday.

The first place female overall winner of the 2025 Pittston Tomato Festival 5K Run is 23-year-old Tierney Porfirio of Exeter with a time of 20:03.

After the Tomato Festival 5K race, friends Lexi Noone, left, and Olivia Scalese, pose for a photo by Angel Noone. Scalese, 17, was the 3rd place overall female winner with a time of 22:16 while Noone, 13, crossed the finish line with a time of 23:29.

Christopher McCabe glances at the time clock as he is about to finish firs -overall of the Tomato Festival 5K Race & Walk with a time of 16:29.

Sadie Russick, of Dupont, is shown crossing the finish line after competing in the Tomato Festival Youth Run. Her time was 14:46.

Over 200 runners and walkers take off at the starting line, after time was counted down by Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, for the annual Pittston Tomato Festival 5K Walk & Race on Saturday.

