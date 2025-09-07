Submitted Graphic

PITTSTON — PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive will team together to hold Blues, Brews, and BBQs – a Celebration of Abilities on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Susquehanna Brewing Co. from 5 to 9 p.m.

Event co-chairs Dr. Jolene Carey-Pace and Brian Boston invite the public to the family-friendly event. Tickets or donations to the event can be purchased at tinyurl.com/mr5ycya7.

With the purchase of a ticket, you get catered food and two drink tickets. There will be music performing acts, basket raffles and activities for the whole family.

“This event is a celebration which highlights the importance of supporting inclusion for people with disabilities, and PA Inclusive’s commitment to creating a world where everyone’s abilities are recognized and celebrated,” Carey-Pace said. “This fundraising event will help to empower individuals with disabilities, ensuring them the opportunities they deserve and building a society that thrives on diversity. Community involvement is essential to fostering inclusivity, and we are so excited to invite the community to celebrate with us.”

