PITTSTON — A fundraiser to benefit the City of Pittston’s Shop with a Cop Holiday Program, Dough & Destinations Bingo, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Wyoming Area Catholic School with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and bingo beginning at 1 p.m.

The event, held at 1690 Wyoming Ave., will have presale tickets at $30 and $35 at the door. Go to tinyurl.com/mwdnpu9r to register.

“This event combines two things our community loves: having fun together and helping our neighbors,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager and Shop with a Cop Committee president, said. “Every ticket sold supports Pittston’s Shop with a Cop Program, helping to ensure local children facing tough times have a holiday season to remember.”

This year’s event features a grand prize getaway to Corolla, North Carolina, where one lucky winner will enjoy sun-soaked beaches, stunning views and the perfect coastal escape. Participants will also have the chance to take home cash prizes and a variety of travel-themed excursions.

Related Video

The Shop with a Cop Holiday Program pairs elementary-aged children with local law enforcement officers for a day of holiday shopping. Kids pick out gifts for their loved ones, receive special surprises from their wish lists, while spending quality time with the police officers who serve and protect their community.

Proceeds from Dough & Destinations Bingo directly fund this cherished program, ensuring children across Pittston can make lasting holiday memories.

With seating limited and excitement building, organizers encourage attendees to purchase presale tickets before the event sells out.

For sponsorship opportunities or event information, contact Cara Wengen, Main Street coordinator, at cwengen@pittstoncity.gov or phone at 570-299-2910.