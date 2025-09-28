Natalie Grace Boutique has a variety of clothing and accessories for all ages.

Family and friends gather to raise their glasses to toast Natalie Ferretti, center, as she opens Natalie Grace Boutique at downtown Pittston.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, officially welcomes Natalie Ferrerti (with scissors) as she opened Natalie Grace Boutique.

PITTSTON — Natalie Grace Boutique opened in downtown Pittston following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at the street level Newrose Building, 48 S. Main St., Suite 100.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and when my husband (Tino Ferretti) and his partner (Pat Hadley) bought the building years ago, I said eventually this is going to be my space but it wasn’t the right time then because I had little children,” owner Natalie Ferretti said. “When the space became vacant, the time was right and I thought it was the right time with my kids being in high school. My daughter (Grace) is a sophomore in high school and eventually she’ll join me.”

Natalie Grace Boutique is a contemporary clothing store offering a mix of classic, modern and effortlessly cool pieces to help you feel confident for any occasion.

The boutique will feature NEPA-inspired pieces to the trendiest jeans, dresses and accessories, Natalie Grace Boutique has everything you need to refresh your wardrobe and elevate your style.

“We want to bring styles that aren’t necessarily from around here that people have been traveling to New York and Philadelphia,” Ferretti said. “We’re not ordering online but we are buying local.” According to the boutique’s website, “We’re more than just a boutique—we’re a destination for women who want to express themselves through timeless, trend-forward fashion. Our curated collections blend classic, modern, edgy and sophisticated lstyles to help you feel put-together for every occasion.”

New items arrive weekly where you can browse a handpicked selection designed to make you feel confident, chic and effortless every day.

Natalie Grace Boutique carries Mother, Pistola, Good American, DL 1961, Rails, Clare V., Tanya Taylor, Rebecca Taylor, Spanx, Varley, Simon Miller, The Great, Zirena, Sanctuary, Z Supply, PJ Salvage, Stateside, Schutz, Dolce Vita and Oncept.

“Natalie Grace Boutique is a great addition to downtown,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “I want to acknowledge Pat (Hadley) and Tino (Ferretti) for their investment in the property itself and I think the next 18-months is going to be incredible (for the city) and you’re coming here at a perfect time.”

“I can’t think of a better place than opening my business in Pittston,” Ferretti added.

Boutique hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Thursday; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For information, call the boutique at 272-307-1045 or email shopnatalieco@gmail.com.