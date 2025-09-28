Coffee Inclusive employee Norah holds an advertisment card for the Blues, Brew, and BBQs: A Celebration of Inclusion fundraiser at Susquehanna Brewing Company from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Shown is Dr. Jolene Pace and Brian Boston, chair and co-chair, respectively, of the Coffee Inclusive’s Blues, Brews, and BBQs: A Celebration of Inclusion fundraiser to be held at the Susquehanna Brewing Company on Thursday, Oct. 16. To purchase tickets, go to givebutter.com/BluesBrewsBBQs.

PITTSTON — Coffee Inclusive will hold Blues, Brews and BBQs: A Celebration of Inclusion fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Susquehanna Brewing Company. This will be a family-friendly event.

Emcees for the evening will be Jake Sarwar, Pennsylvania Treasury Department communications specialists and WBRE/WYOU morning anchor Gianna Galli.

Community chair for the event is Dr. Jolene Pace, PA Inclusive Board of Directors secretary and co-chair and head baker at Coffee Inclusive, Brian Boston.

“As a mom of a daughter who is neurodiverse, I know firsthand the importance of fully engaging individuals diverse-abilities in our communities,” Pace said. “Recognizing and embracing the value of individuals with diverse-abilities is essential not just for their growth, but for our collective communities. When we create spaces where everyone is welcomed and heard, we cultivate a community that is rich in empathy, understanding, and shared progress. Coffee Inclusive’s annual fundraiser will help us to continue to create meaningful employment and training opportunities for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, ensuring inclusion in our communities every day.”

“This event is important because it helps to raise money for people with disabilities like me, so that we can buy equipment and have people learn how to use it,” Boston added.

A ticket purchase includes: Catering by the Lunchbox, two tickets for your beverage of choice and Jitty Joe’s ice cream.

Live music will be provided by: The Untouchables, Doug Delescavage and East Coast Trio.

In addition, there will be Cornhole, inflatable axe throwing by Party 2Ya, a photo booth and a kid’s corner with crafts and activities.

A bake sale table will be on hand featuring fall baked goods created by Bake Inclusive, as well as opportunities to win over 30-raffle baskets and two grand prize raffle baskets; one filled with food and gift cards from local restaurants and another filled with cheer to be raffled. To purchase tickets, a sponsorship or donate, go to givebutter.com/BluesBrewsBBQs.