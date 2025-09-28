Bianca Pizano has scored two goals this season for the Michigan State field hockey team, which is passing through Pennsylvania this weekend.

The Spartans lost 2-0 Friday at Penn State and are playing Sunday at Bucknell at noon. They are 0-2 in the Big Ten and 3-5 overall.

Pizano is one of three forwards from Wyoming Area on the Michigan State roster.

The junior has played in all eight games, starting in five, including the last two. She scored in a 5-0 victory over Ohio and a 7-1 win over Merrimack.

Pizano put her only shot on goal against Penn State. She has at least one shot in every game but the opener for a total of 12 on the season, including five that have been on goal.

An Academic All-Big Ten Selection, Pizano played in all 18 games last season and tied for the team lead in goals with five. As a freshman, she was the team’s Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player with two goals in 14 games and three starts.

Ella McKernan, a freshman, has also played in every game. She has two shots with one on goal.

Nina Angeli, a redshirt freshman, has not yet made her first appearance.