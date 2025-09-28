The Wyoming Area Class of 2026 have chosen five candidates for homecoming queen. From left to right, seniors: Emma Kratz, Sarah Willison, Taylor Gashi, Lucia Campenni and Sofia Menta.

EXETER — The Wyoming Area Class of 2026 chose “Wicked” as the theme of this year’s homecoming.

Senior students chose five girls to represent the class in this year’s homecoming celebration. Each girl chose a Warrior football player as a pep rally escort and a different boy, not on the football team, as a game escort.

Congratulations to the following members of the Class of 2026 for being selected to this year’s Homecoming Court.

Homecoming court members are, in alphabetical order: Lucia Campenni, daughter of Tom and Chrissy Campenni, West Pittston; Taylor Gashi, daughter of Lacy Gashi and Edward Gashi, Harding; Emma Kratz, daughter of Carmel and John Kratz, West Pittston; Sofia Menta, daughter of Kate Menta and Jarrod Menta, Harding; and Sarah Willison, daughter Deanna and Steven Willison, Wyoming.

Lucia Campenni chose Nick Ciampi as her football escort and Jake Snyder as her game escort; Taylor Gashi will have Ben Gravine as a football escort and Rob Yatsko as her game escort; Emma Kratz’s football escort will be Trustin Johnson, and her game escort is Jaxon Pollard; Sofia Menta’s football escort is Jamari Yates and game escort is Bruno Pizano; and Sarah Willison will be escorted by football player Max Getzie and Liam Meier for the game.

The homecoming queen will be announced at a pep rally held on Friday and be honored at the pregame later that evening at 6 p.m. at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Football Field.

The Class of 2026 will also honor the court at a homecoming dance that will be held in the high school cafeteria on Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance is $10 and is open to Wyoming Area students in grades 7 to 12.