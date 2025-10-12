Historical Society to host ‘Garden Village Stories in Stone’ cemetery tour

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) is sponsoring “Garden Village Stories in Stone” — a nighttime walking lantern tour of the West Pittston Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Tours will be lead through the cemetery between 5 and 8 p.m. You may arrive anytime between those hours and tours will last 30 to 45 minutes. Those attending are asked to bring a flashlight.

“This is a first time thing for the West Pittston Cemetery,” Mary Portelli, WPHS president, said. “We have such a great connection with the folks from the 24th Connecticut re-enactors, that we are using some of them as our actors at each gravesite. We want to share the lives of those instrumental in the development of the borough and those lives through the 165-years of the borough.”

Walking tour groups will stop at selected graves to hear re-enactors portray West Pittston residents of the past who are buried there as well as stories of West Pittston Borough’s founders.

The tour will stop at such gravesites as Bewitched TV actress Marion Lorne’s parent’s the William Lorne MacDougall, MD and Jane Louise “Jennie” MacDougall as well as the Jed Hitchner family, owners of the Hitchner Biscuit Company and many, many more.

Donation is $5 and free for West Pittston Historical Society members and children 12 and under.

Bicycles, scooters and pets are prohibited in the cemetery.