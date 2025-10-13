Luzerne County hired 11 new workers and brought back three past employees in September, according to the newly posted human resources department monthly personnel report.

The new employees, their positions and hourly compensation: Kevin Cherkas, 911 PSAP supervisor, $25.64; Alexandria Chura, assistant public defender, $36.39; Dominique Curry, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) clerk typist, $15.01; Matthew T. Finnegan, assistant district attorney, $36.39; Ethan Krzysik, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.77; Amanda Nowalk, Agency on Aging care manager 3, $23.33; Yanceys Nunez Santos and Christine Poole, CYF caseworker 1s, $20.91; Gilbert Perez, deputy sheriff, $17.97; Paul Reinacher, road and bridge mechanic, $19.23; and Renee Snyder, probation officer, $23.08.

The rehired workers and their new positions and compensation: Catherine Espino, probation officer, $23.08; Stephen Menn, court solicitor, $55.13; and Richard Naprava, District Attorney’s Office child abuse detective, $33.33.

Changes

Related Video

Four county workers also switched positions through the internal merit hiring process, according to the report: Stacy Golightly, budget and finance accounts manager, $20.51; Rita Hughes, DA’s Office youth aid panel coordinator, $16.41; Donald Kreseski, deputy sheriff, $23.82; and Jill Sprau, drug and alcohol assistant administrator, $30.77.

In addition, Anastasia Schechterly transferred to a CYF social service aide 3 position, paying $21.20 per hour.

Departures

Seven county workers retired in September: Karen Balucha, county correctional facility nurse; Laura Beers, treasurer’s office manager; Alice Drexinger, domestic relations cashier; John Grabowski, correctional officer; Mary Lou Kocher, Aging Agency senior center operator; James Pilger, road and bridge equipment operator; and Diane Sikorski, Public Defender’s Office clerk/stenographer.

Nine employees resigned last month, the report said: Aileen Adams, Controller’s Office internal auditor; Jay Lewis Alexander, John Galabinski and John May, building and grounds custodial workers; Shady Baez, CYF caseworker 2; Anne Frey, DA’s Office community outreach coordinator; Carly Hartnett, CYF caseworker 1; Daniel Kelley, deputy sheriff; and Linda Kiesel, Aging Agency alternate senior center operator.

One termination was listed of 911 telecommunicator Cassidy Hudock.

Road paving

The county recently awarded a $1.25 million contract to H&K Group to pave county-owned Sweet Valley Road in Union and Ross townships, according to a post on the county site.

This project will be funded by a federal Highway Infrastructure Program Appropriation Act allocation secured with assistance from U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, county officials have said.

Paving will run from Hunlock Harveyville Road to Main Road, and the contract ends in August 2026.

Council meeting

The county council will hold a voting meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

As previously reported, the administration will introduce the proposed 2026 budget, which recommends a 1.9% real estate tax increase equating to $12 more per year on a residence assessed at the median $95,500.

Council will be free to make changes before the Dec. 15 budget adoption deadline.

Instructions for the remote meeting attendance option will be posted in the council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Fee increase

A public hearing has been scheduled at 5:55 p.m. preceding the council’s Tuesday meeting on an ordinance increasing fees for paper and digital maps generated by the county GIS, Planning, and Zoning Department.

Council is set to vote on the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

The fee schedule has not been increased in nearly eight years.

“Due to increasing material, software, and labor costs, we are proposing to increase the cost of items purchased at the counter and online effective Jan. 1, 2026,” the agenda submission said.

A copy of the proposed schedule is posted in the council agenda section at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen volunteer election board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse.

A link for the remote attendance option will be posted in the council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Black lung

The county council recently unanimously approved a resolution urging federal legislators to assist disabled coal miners, including increasing monthly black lung disease benefit rates, the agenda said.

“One of the consequences of our history of coal mining has been that generations of our families and communities have suffered from high rates of black lung disease, an incurable and fatal disease caused by exposure to coal and silica dust,” the resolution said.

Thousands of miners disabled by black lung and their dependents rely on federal black lung benefits, including 109 county residents, based on 2024 statistics, it said.

The proposed resolution notes that black lung benefits are not tied to cost-of-living or inflation increases.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.