PITTSTON — A 19-year-old woman from Pittston died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Pittston on Thursday night.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said Kylie Vanosdol died in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Vanosdol was operating a motorcycle when it crashed into another vehicle at South Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard. Vanosdol was wearing a helmet.

No autopsy is scheduled, Fernandes said.

Pittston City police are investigating the accident.