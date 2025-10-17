PITTSTON — A 19-year-old woman from Pittston died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Pittston on Thursday night.
Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said Kylie Vanosdol died in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.
Vanosdol was operating a motorcycle when it crashed into another vehicle at South Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard. Vanosdol was wearing a helmet.
No autopsy is scheduled, Fernandes said.
Pittston City police are investigating the accident.