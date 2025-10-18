Duryea native Mick O’Malley presents original research

Duryea native and Muhlenberg College junior Mick O’Malley recently presented his original scholarly research, “Security in IoT: Fuzzing.” After being surrounded by computers throughout his childhood, O’Malley’s research serves as an ideal outlet for his studies in computer science.

A graduate of Scranton Prep High School, O’Malley entered Muhlenberg with some uncertainty about which path of computer science he would take. That was until he took the “Introduction to Cybersecurity” class with Dr. Proyash Podder. At that point, O’Malley focused his studies on the topic of that class.

Still, even the subtopic of cybersecurity can lead a researcher in many different directions. For his own scholarly research, which was funded by a Summer Research Grant from the Dean of Academic Life, O’Malley chose to study devices in the grand Internet of Things (IoT).

IoT devices include a number of household objects, from thermostats to watches. These devices often communicate with each other over digital networks, making them susceptible to security threats.

Though the prevalence of IoT devices is lesser in cybersecurity discussions — especially when compared to hotter topics like artificial intelligence (AI) — each new IoT device that is released must be accounted for, O’Malley said.

Throughout the summer of 2025, O’Malley and Podder brainstormed how they should approach the topic of cybersecurity in relation to IoT devices.

“I honestly don’t think I could’ve done it without [Podder],” O’Malley said. “A lot of the time we would meet, and I would just throw questions at him, and a lot of the time I would be completely wrong, and he would guide me in the direction that he thought would work, and it would work.”

With Podder advising him, O’Malley’s research serves as an important bridge between IoT devices and the safest ways for average consumers to use them.

“For a career, I definitely see a future with cybersecurity. I think it’s my passion. I really enjoy what I’m doing right now,” O’Malley said of his ongoing research.

As of now, O’Malley isn’t having much trouble balancing his life as a scholar and an athlete on the Muhlenberg football team. It’s his passion that keeps him focused.

“If you’re doing things that you love,” O’Malley explained, “you’ll always find time for it.”