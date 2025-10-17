WILKES-BARRE — Days after being charged by Pittston City police following a domestic disturbance complaint, Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth admitted himself to an in-patient rehabilitation center, according to a civil court record.

Booth’s attorney, Kurt T. Lynott of Dunmore, on Oct. 9 filed a request to continue a hearing on a protection-from abuse petition filed by Booth’s wife, Jessica Booth, on Oct. 6. In the motion to continue, which was granted by Luzerne County President Judge Stefanie Salavantis, Lynott wrote Booth is admitted to an in-patient rehabilitation facility for 30 days.

Jessica Booth filed the PFA petition a day after Booth was charged following a domestic violence incident at their residence on Union Street, Pittston, on Oct. 5, according to court records.

Court records say Jessica Booth told police her husband had her cellular phone for the entire day and she needed her phone for work. When she claimed Booth arrived home intoxicated, he placed her phone under a mattress.

When Jessica Booth went to retrieve her phone, she told police Booth shoved her into a closet and placed his hands around her neck, court records allege.

Police in court records say Jessica booth had redness on her neck.

Booth denied choking his wife.

A hearing on Jessica Booth’s PFA petition is scheduled on Nov. 25. A temporary PFA issued Oct. 6 evicted Booth from his residence.

Booth is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment on Nov. 18 at Luzerne County Central Court.

