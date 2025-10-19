The streets are lined with thousands of children and parents during the annual Trick or Treat Main Street each year.

Meals on Wheels volunteers hand out candy during the City of Pittston’s Trick or Treat on Main Street, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

PITTSTON — Trick or Treat Main Street is back for another spooktacular year, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Media sponsor Audacy, home of 98.5 KRZ, FROGGY 101, WILK Newsradio, and LaMega 102.3, in partnership with Downtown Pittston Partnership, will welcome the likes of nearly 2,000 ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and princesses to Main Street.

​ “This is one of my favorite events the Downtown Pittston Partnership holds each year,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager, said. “This year you can explore the eerie Haunted House, dance to ghostly tunes and snap endless selfies. You can stroll along the Trick or Treat Trail and fill your bags with candy. It’s going to be great fun for all.”

Many of the Downtown businesses will be participating in the Halloween spirit.

Monk Heating & Air Conditioning is an event sponsor.