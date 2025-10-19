PITTSTON — Art e Fekts will hold an exhibition, “Where Would You Wander,” featuring the works of local artist Leandra Hetro from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, at 71 S. Main St.

The event, open to the public, will display Hetro’s collection inspired by the places she’s explored and the moments that have brought her peace.

Each piece reflects her deep appreciation for the quiet beauty found in everyday life and the shared connection we experience through memory and place.

“A lot of my pieces are from places that I have wandered to that have created a sense of peace in my life,” Hetro said. “I love painting things that make others smile or share stories of having wandered there too.”

Cara Wengen, Art e Fekts Gallery assistant director, shared her admiration for Hetro’s work.

“Leandra’s work is comforting and familiar,” Wengen said. “She captures everyday moments in such vivid, beautiful detail. I think her work would appeal to a lot of different people, in a lot of different walks of life.”

Wengen added, “Visitors to “Where Would You Wander” can expect a heartfelt and immersive experience — one that celebrates not just landscapes and moments, but the feelings that live within them.”

Hetro’s exhibition will be displayed at Art e Fekts Gallery through mid-November.

Light refreshments will be served during the Hetro exhibit.

For information, visit www.artefektsgallery.com or follow Art e Fekts Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.