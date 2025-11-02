EXETER — Cassandra Coleman has been racing all around the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the executive director of America250PA, in preparing for America’s 250th birthday celebration on July 4, 2026, but in her travels with the federal government shutdown, children were in need.

She, along with her friend, financial services professional Michelle Pack, put together “Valley with a Heart Food Drive” to collecting non-perishable foods for children in need.

Coleman noted with the federal government shut down, the Commonwealth without a budget, and SNAP funds questionable starting in November, there is definitely a need to help.

Food will be distributed today, Sunday, Nov. 2, at Trion Industries, 1095 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre, from 1 to 4 p.m. or until the food has run out.

Products being distributed are: Mac & Cheese, Protein/Granola bars, Chips/Pretzels, Ramen cups/packs, Mini Muffins, and non-refrigerated pudding cups, Jell-O cups, applesauce, and fruit cups.

“I started to see other mom’s sharing posts about ensuring that when we think about Halloween parties for the kids, we don’t know what the situation is of our kid’s classmates,” Coleman said. “It just hit me really hard and Northeastern Pennsylvania is a special place, it’s a place when we see a neighbor or community member in need, we rally, we step up, especially regarding our children.”

“Special thanks goes out to Joe Fasula and Robert Duliba of Gerrity’s Supermarkets for donating all the bags we need for the project,” Coleman said. “It goes to show you how amazing our community is with all of those helping the cause.”