Wengen, a NEPA native, has been painting in watercolor for nearly five decades.

PITTSTON — Art e Fekts Gallery is will show the skills of acclaimed watercolor artist Frank Wengen titled “Out of the Sky,” on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 71 S. Main St.

Light refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public.

Wengen, a northeastern PA native, has been painting in watercolor for nearly five decades capturing the quiet beauty of landscapes throughout our region and beyond. His latest collection celebrates the natural light, color, and serenity found in everyday scenery.

He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Wilkes University in 1973, where he received the prestigious American Watercolor Society Scholarship for outstanding achievement.

Related Video

Over the years, Wengen’s work has been exhibited and collected throughout the United States and Canada, earning numerous awards, including the Baltimore Watercolor Society Historic Figure Tribute Award for Gordon Grant for his piece “Going Out, Coming In” in the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Regional Watercolor Exhibition.

Wengen is a member of the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, Philadelphia Watercolor Society, Baltimore Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, and American Watercolor Society.

His lifelong dedication to watercolor painting continues to inspire appreciation for the landscapes and quiet moments found under the sky.