Pressure on food banks mounting with increased need, dwindling supplies

While on the food boxing assembly line, PA Gov. Shapiro stopped to chat with volunteer Greg Zukosky of Larksville.

PA State Rep. Jim Haddock spoke on the need for food and food banks in northeastern PA with PA Gov. Shapiro, right, looking on.

PA State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski thanked PA Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership in getting food through the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund to citizens of the Commonwealth.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro, center, give a helping hand to Jennifer Warabak, Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank CEO, right, and PA Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, left, at the Weinberg Food Bank. Gov. Shapiro was at the Pittston Twp. warehouse to update PA residents on the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro got busy taping boxes to fill at CEO, Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank, Pittston Twp. Shapiro was in town to update PA citizens on the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro was at the CEO, Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank to update PA citizens on the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund.

PITTSTON TWP. — Gov. Josh Shapiro said nearly two million Pennsylvanians rely on SNAP every month — and they shouldn’t have to wonder where their next meal will come from because of dysfunction in Washington, D.C.

“There’s no substitute for the federal government’s decision not to release SNAP benefits, but my administration is stepping up to use every tool we have — state resources, private sector support, and the compassion of our communities — to keep our food banks stocked and our families fed,” Shapiro said during a visit to the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township. “The federal government has the money to keep people fed — they’re just refusing to use it. In Pennsylvania, I won’t let our families or food banks shoulder that burden alone.”

With federal SNAP benefits halted, Shapiro said he has stepped in to support Pennsylvanians on SNAP and strengthen Pennsylvania’s charitable food network — mobilizing more than $7 million in state and private funds for food banks.

Shapiro said as the Trump Administration withholds November SNAP payments during the federal government shutdown for nearly two million Pennsylvanians, he is mobilizing state resources and private sector support to protect families, children, and seniors and maintain food security across the Commonwealth.

Shapiro was joined by State Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, chair of the House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee; Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Waverly; Kyle Donahue, D-Scranton; and Kyle Mullins, D-Peckville.

Shapiro said he signed a declaration of disaster emergency and is making $5 million in Commonwealth funding immediately available to Pennsylvania food banks — nearly $300,000 is going to Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

The Governor is also leading a private sector donation campaign that has now secured over $2 million in private donations for food banks through the new SNAP Emergency Relief Fund.

Prior to addressing the media, Shapiro joined volunteers at the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to pack groceries and provide an update on state-led efforts by his Administration to support Pennsylvania’s charitable food network and the nearly two million Pennsylvanians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Last week, Shapiro signed a declaration of disaster emergency to quickly drive out $5 million in state funding to Feeding Pennsylvania to distribute across its network of food banks, including $288,992 to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank. Julie Bancroft, CEO at Feeding Pennsylvania, attended the news conference.

The Governor announced that a total of $2 million has been raised from private donors through the new SNAP Emergency Relief Fund. The state funds will help offset the impact of the federal government’s failure to deliver SNAP benefits for November, while private contributions will further strengthen support for food banks across the Commonwealth.

Sues Trump Administration

Last week, Shapiro joined 24 other states and Washington, D.C. in suing the Trump Administration for unlawfully suspending SNAP payments and failing to use billions in Congressionally approved contingency funds available to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that the federal government must use billions in contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits.

Shapiro said the Trump Administration submitted a plan to the court committing to partial funding, but said it could take weeks or months to distribute. He said the federal government is also requiring states to use the most complex and labor-intensive process possible — a system overhaul that Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh warned would take at least 10,000 hours and delay benefits by several weeks.

In a letter to the USDA on Tuesday, Shapiro said Secretary Arkoosh urged the Trump Administration to approve a simpler one-time payment approach to get food assistance out faster and avoid further hardship for families. He said his Administration continues to call on the USDA to expedite the process and release full benefits immediately.

Weinberg CEO details situation

Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank received $288,992.18 in funding from Feeding Pennsylvania to serve families in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties — equivalent to roughly 404,000 pounds of food and 337,000 meals.

“The pressure on food banks is mounting, with increased need against a backdrop of dwindling supplies,” said Jennifer Warabak, CEO, Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank. “That’s why financial support, like the Commonwealth’s emergency funding, and community donations are absolutely vital right now. They help local food programs meet urgent needs while families wait for their benefits to be restored. Even if you are not personally experiencing these delays, the issue deserves both your attention and your compassion. Our community’s strength lies in our collective welfare.”

The $5 million in state funding is flowing through Feeding Pennsylvania using the model of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) — a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture initiative that connects food banks with Pennsylvania farmers to provide fresh, local food to families in need. Since 2015-16, PDA has distributed $35.5 million through PASS to 13 food banks serving all 67 counties. Under the Shapiro Administration, $11 million in PASS funding has been delivered in the past two years to strengthen the state’s charitable food network.

“It’s our honor to ensure food from Weinberg reaches the hands of our neighbors who need it most — many working multiple jobs yet still unable to make ends meet,” said Crystal Kotlowski, COO, Volunteers of America of PA. “We serve on the front lines and hear the pain people are living through every day. Without a strong SNAP safety net, it feels like a dam breaking. Volunteers of America doesn’t just hear about hunger in food bank lines — we see it in our shelters, in encampments, when transporting seniors, and at the tables of new mothers receiving support. People need food to live — and when incomes can’t keep up with the cost of living, they turn to us.”

Legislators speak out

“We’re here today because we’re stepping up to protect families in need and ensure no one goes without food due to the Trump administration’s refusal to fund November SNAP benefits,” said Pashinski. “Thanks to Shapiro’s leadership, his emergency declaration brought in $5 million to support the charitable Food Network Feeding Pennsylvania, which will distribute resources to 13 food banks, including Weinberg. This funding allows us to move resources faster and get food where it’s needed most, ensuring Pennsylvanians can make it through until the federal government acts.”

Haddock said the Governor understands that, beyond economic development, job creation, and grants, food insecurity is a real challenge in Pennsylvania.

”We thank the Governor for his leadership in Luzerne County, which ranks fourth in the state for SNAP recipients, with 69,603 people relying on benefits,” Haddock said. “In Lackawanna County, 41,572 residents receive SNAP — that’s over 111,000 friends, neighbors, and co-workers counting on this critical support.”

Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians affected

Since its creation in 1964, SNAP has been fully funded by the federal government, with benefits administered by the states. Each month, SNAP provides more than $366 million in benefits to help nearly two million Pennsylvanians feed themselves and their families — including more than 713,000 children and 697,000 older adults. More than $4.3 billion in SNAP benefits were issued over the course of state FY2024-25. In total, roughly 42 million people in the U.S. receive SNAP benefits each month.

Shapiro said this marks the first time in history that the federal government has stopped SNAP payments.

Protecting Pa.’s families, farmers, and food system

The governor has expanded access to school meals by securing universal free breakfast for 1.7 million students and free lunch for 22,000 eligible students. During the 2024–25 school year, Pennsylvania schools served nearly 93 million breakfasts — a 13.8% increase over two years — including more than 70 million meals for students at risk of hunger or from low-income families.

To increase access to fresh food in communities across the Commonwealth, the governor relaunched the Fresh Food Financing Initiative with $4 million from his first two budgets.

Logan Brace, farmer and co-founder, Brace Orchards Farm, spoke on behalf of farmers.

How Pennsylvanians can help or get help

Shapiro encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local food banks and pantries — by donating money, canned goods, or time to help feed neighbors in need this holiday season.

Visit feedingpa.org to learn how to donate or volunteer.

For immediate needs during the shutdown, Pennsylvanians can use PA Navigate pa-navigate.org to help find resources.

Local help is also available by calling 211 or visiting pa211.org.

