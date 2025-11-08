PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) will hold its Annual Autumn Breakfast Meeting on Friday, Nov. 21 at St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall, 241 William St.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Carla McCabe, WVIA president & CEO, the PBS and NPR affiliate in Northeast Pennsylvania.

McCabe has been leading WVIA since July of 2020, when she hit the ground running upon her arrival and has quickly emerged as a leader in the region.

She believes that true leaders surround themselves with smart people, listen to diverse perspectives, and empower every member of the team to make decisions that advance the organization.

Born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, McCabe quickly rose through the international media ranks with leadership roles at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), as head of production at UK-based Tern Television Productions Ltd.

Upon moving to the United States, she served as the CEO at Kansas City PBS. McCabe believes her start at the BBC helped provide vital insight into the mission and values of PBS, and that landing at Kansas City PBS and WVIA has been like a homecoming.

McCabe has spearheaded a new era of growth at WVIA, a legacy station with over 50 years of service to its 22-county coverage area.

As an advocate for high-quality journalism and information, she has led the creation of WVIA News, an initiative designed to bring balanced, critically needed local reporting to the region against the backdrop of shrinking newsrooms and increased polarization in the national media.

She is currently leading a $10 million capital campaign to strengthen WVIA’s position as an essential media organization in service to the millions of Pennsylvanians who depend on WVIA.

McCabe serves on multiple boards for regional and national organizations, including the PBS board of directors, the executive committee for the board of the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), the board of directors for the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and the advisory board for the Pennsylvania-based Institute for Public Policy & Economic Advancement.

She previously served on the board of directors at Misericordia University.

Her experience serving on several boards has provided a depth of insight into public media, non-profit organizations, and commercial businesses.

McCabe credits her upbringing during the challenging times in Belfast as the guiding influence that shaped her into a strong and empathetic leader who is mindful of the constant need for open dialogue and a thoughtful approach to bridging divides.

Her early career experiences in the U.K. reinforce the concept that the mission and values of PBS and public media are not simply local, regional, or national, but are truly global.

Jonathan Nelson will serve as the 2025 autumn breakfast chair.

Nelson, a U.S. Navy veteran, has served the Greater Pittston area and the Wyoming Valley for over 25 years of experience in real estate.

Nelson formed the Jonathan J. Nelson Real Estate agency, located on 9 N. Main St., Pittston, in 2023.

Nelson and his team of 18 realtors focus on putting people’s needs first, and benefit the community through volunteering, fundraising, and other initiatives.

They are experts in residential and commercial Real Estate, corporate relocation, property management, new construction, and revitalizing homes with the help of over one dozen local contractors; bringing properties and neighborhoods back to life.

In addition to serving as a board member at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Nelson is also a member of the Advisory Board for the Greater Pittston YMCA.

He resides in West Pittston with his wife Melissa, sons Matthew and Patrick and daughter Emily.

For further information on GPCC, call 570-655-1424 or email at info@pittstonchamber.org.