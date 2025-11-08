PITTSTON TWP. — Pat Stella and her son Richard Corbin, co-owners of Stella-Corbin Family McDonald’s, will host McSanta Day at the Rt. 315, Pittston location from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Dec. 13.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) 2025 Christmas campaign, which aids over 1,600 children in Greater Pittston at Christmas time with toys and clothing.

Volunteers from GPSS will be on hand to distribute candy canes to patrons.

A GPSS box will be available for toy donations at the Pittston McDonald’s location.

Related Video

“On behalf of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, we can’t thank Pat and Richard enough for their generosity over the last four years,” Tony Marranca, GPSS president, said. “Their financial support and belief in the Santa Squad has meant thousands of dollars of Christmas gifts to the children of Greater Pittston.”