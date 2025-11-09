PITTSTON — The Northeast Pennsylvania Land Bank will conduct a groundbreaking event of its newest affordable housing effort, the Mod-Home Initiative, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 292 Coolidge Street in Dupont.

Supported by a $750,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund, the Mod-Home Initiative represents an innovative approach to addressing the region’s shortage of affordable housing.

“This is one of the projects I am most proud of,” Shannon Bonacci, deputy director for the North East PA Land Bank, said. “The Land Bank has proven that we can do more than just buy and sell properties, we can play a vital role in expanding affordable housing opportunities. It’s been incredibly rewarding to work with families on creating paths to homeownership, and we’re eager to continue these efforts in the years ahead.”

The project includes the construction of two new modular single-family homes—a two-bedroom unit on N. Main Street, Pittston, and another three-bedroom home on Coolidge St., Dupont. Both homes were designed and built by Cornerstone Building Solutions.

These homes, set for occupation in December, the Mod-Home Initiative is designed to help local families achieve homeownership through an innovative rent-to-own model, removing traditional barriers such as large down payments and high interest rates.

The mission of the Northeast Pennsylvania Land Bank Authority, a public agency, is to return vacant and blighted properties to productive use through a transparent, unified process, revitalizing neighborhoods and strengthening local tax bases.

The organization collaborates with residents, community groups, nonprofits, and private developers to foster equitable neighborhood growth.