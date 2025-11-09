PITTSTON — A benefit for Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance (GPRA) paramedic Captain Emmett Thomas will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Jenkins Twp. Firehouse, 2 Second St. from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be food available from Greater Pittston restaurants, a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, and over 100 gift raffle baskets will be available to date.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support Emmett and his family while he battles Stage 3 lung cancer.

“Members and staff of Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Medic 29, are calling out to you, our caring community, to help one of our paramedics,” Laura Mudlock, GPRA paramedic and board member, said. “Typically, we are the ones who respond to your calls for help, but this time, we are hoping that you will come to the aid of Paramedic Emmett Thomas, who was recently diagnosed with a massive tumor in his lung that also wraps around his aorta.”

Thomas, a 38-year veteran paramedic, has been described as humbly and quietly goes about his job teaching and mentoring many paramedic students, treating patients, and saving lives, including being the first line of care for of a young man who was hypothermic for several hours in sub-zero temperatures but ultimately survived.

Categorized as a “monster of a medic,” he has a caring nature and top-notch skill that has earned him the respect of medical professionals everywhere.

In 2021, radio station Magic 93 recognized him as their first responder of the month.

Thomas also received the Preceptor Appreciation Award numerous times from the students in the paramedic program at LCCC.

“He’s a good personal friend and he would do anything to help me and I would be there for him too,” Mudlock added. “He’s one of the best paramedics and the one you want by your side when you need help. Hopefully we can get enough of the community that he’s helped, to help him during this time.”