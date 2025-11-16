EXETER — The Wyoming Area Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 4795 will present Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, in the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Auditorium.

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate — for each has been marked for murder.

As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins. One by one, they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme about “Ten Little Soldier Boys.”

In writing the stage version of one of her most successful and darkest novels during WWII, Agatha Christie responded to the mood of the times by introducing a more positive ending.

The play was a smash hit in the West End and on Broadway.

Tickets will go on sale at the Secondary Center lobby beginning on Monday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., or prior to doors opening day of the play. General admission is $10 per person.