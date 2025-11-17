Seven Luzerne County government workers were hired in October, according to the human resources department’s monthly personnel report.

The new workers, their positions and hourly compensation: Michael Dubinski, assistant district attorney, $36.39; Amy Gonzalez, 911 PSAP supervisor, $25.64; Jamie Greech and Alison Turowski, court administrative trial specialists, $18.68; Amanda Regina Knight, court civil division administrative specialist, $18.68; Jeffrey Loftus, Drug and Alcohol fiscal officer 3, $30.77; and Simon Peter, court law clerk, $42.28.

Departures

Nineteen workers left county employment in October, the report said:

Six retired: Michael Butera, part-time assistant solicitor; Carol Zolner, court civil administrative assistant; Christine Cotter, court executive secretary; Janice Flannery, prothonotary administrative assistant; Generaro Suarez, road and bridge equipment operator; and Lynn Martin, building and grounds custodial worker.

Ten employees resigned: Kendra Dewey, 911 PSAP supervisor; Anthony Dolman and Shont’e Williams, 911 telecommunicators; Jayson Brielmeier, deputy sheriff; Carly Levandoski, District Attorney’s Office special victims division chief; Girard Mecadon, part-time assistant solicitor; Kayla Will, probation services administrative aide; Justin Richards, court law clerk; Kayla Radler, Drug and Alcohol case management specialist; and Thomas Cook, Area Agency on Aging care manager.

Aging Agency care manager Molly Ank was listed under the involuntary separation category, and there were two terminations of 911 telecommunicator Colby Bognar and prison corrections officer Tajaelea Sealy, the report said.

Position changes

Nine workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These employees, their new positions and hourly compensation: Colleen Connolly, media content strategist/planning and transportation coordinator, $31.79; Thomas Foley, treasurer’s office manager, $31.79; Karen Keen and Steve Phillips, probation services supervisors, $44.98; Kathleen Moser, budget and finance accounts payable clerk, $17.15; Michael Schultz, sheriff corporal, $20.71; Paula Ferrer, DA’s Office administrative assistant, $17.90; Michael Dubinski, part-time assistant district attorney, $41.93; and Esther Williams, Aging Agency part-time food service worker, $15.22.

Meeting video

The process of viewing recordings of past County Council meetings will change due to a contract cancellation.

After some back and forth, a majority of council members in attendance at last week’s meeting voted against a proposed new contract with Service Electric Cable, which provided cameras and other equipment to broadcast council meetings at no charge to the county. Scott Cannon, of Video Innovations, handled the broadcasting for Service Electric and also posted recordings of council meetings on YouTube for those unable to attend meetings in person or remotely through the Zoom platform.

County IT Service Delivery Manager Ed James said the county will post a link on the county website within 24 hours of council meetings for those interested in viewing the Zoom recording. James said there is no added cost for the county to provide this service.

The county has a stationary camera for Zoom recordings, which means there won’t be panning views from multiple cameras that had been provided by Service Electric.

Citizens will continue to have the ability to remotely attend meetings through Zoom phone calls and applications.

Links and other information to attend council meetings remotely are posted under the council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

“It’s important that residents have an opportunity to take part in public meetings where decisions that impact them are being made,” County Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a news release. “Whether it is about how their tax dollars are being spent, what projects are approved or how issues are being handled, the county is making sure residents have an opportunity to be a part of every meeting. That is why it is important to county leadership that a remote option for county council meetings is available.”

General election

The county Election Board’s public post-election adjudication will continue at 9 a.m. Monday on the third floor (courtroom A) of the Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Additional sessions will be scheduled as necessary to complete the process, which also includes audits and the preparation of a reconciliation report. The board is set to certify the election results on Nov. 24, with details to be announced.

Airport security

The county has scheduled a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with Lackawanna County officials invited, to discuss continued concerns over funding for law enforcement at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, which is jointly owned by Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office has been providing coverage, but the federal government eliminated funding for airport law enforcement officers last year.

Coverage costs approximately $144,000 per year, or $12,000 a month. The airport has been picking up half the cost — $6,000 per month, or $72,000 annually

Luzerne County officials have complained that Lackawanna is not sharing in the cost, while at least one Lackawanna official has questioned the need for the program.

The meeting is at the county Operations Building, 1196 Wyoming Ave. in Wyoming.

Crocamo said the meeting “aims to bring all voices to the table for an open and frank discussion regarding law enforcement presence at the AVP airport.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.