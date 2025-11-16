The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with American Express, will distribute publicity material packets to include signage, stickers, and a canvas shopping bag for merchants to display at their establishments leading up to Saturday, Nov. 29.

American Express, which sponsors Small Business Saturday’s Shop Small, provided promotional material to be handed out to businesses in Greater Pittston. The promotion launched in 2010.

“Small Business Saturday is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community. When we shop local, we’re not just buying a product — we’re helping dreams come alive and keeping our neighborhoods vibrant. Every dollar we spend locally on Small Business Saturday stays within our community, creating jobs and fueling growth. Supporting small businesses is one of the most impactful investments we can make to secure the future and vitality of our Greater Pittston communities.”

A form was included for merchants to send back to the GPCC, allowing the chamber to promote their businesses through e-blasts, social media, and on the GPCC website.

According to Brandi Bartush, GPCC director of operations and member services, over 60 promotional bags will be handed out to small businesses in Greater Pittston this week.

“Small business owners work hard to serve you and your community; it only makes sense to support their efforts and dreams,” Bartush said. “Buying from small businesses enriches a community by creating and supporting local. The owner may be your neighbor, family, or friend, or their child might play football or take dance lessons with yours. When you visit an independent local business, you ensure that more money stays in our local economy, you support local jobs, you help to keep your community unique, you encourage community, and all that it stands for, and you make a difference.”

The Downtown Pittston Partnership and the Duryea Betterment Committee are also supporting Small Business Saturday.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such amazing small businesses in Downtown Pittston,” Cara Wengen, City of Pittston Main Street coordinator, said. “While we celebrate them all year long, Small Business Saturday is a special chance for shoppers to score great deals and support the local entrepreneurs who make our city thrive.”