SCRANTON — State Rep. Jim Haddock on Thursday said the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) will hold a public hearing in Northeast Pennsylvania to hear from residents and businesses affected by the recent rate hike sought by PPL Electric Utilities.

Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said he requested PUC hold a hearing on the rate hike and he got his wish — an in-person hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 8, at Scranton University, Brennan Hall-Rose Room, 5th Floor, 320 Madison Ave., Scranton.

“Families are already drowning under the rising costs of living, and many small business owners are struggling to stay competitive in this challenging economy,” Haddock said. “I encourage everyone to testify at the public hearings and let the PUC know how important it is for them to consider the impact that this rate increase will have on their budgets.”

According to information supplied by Haddock’s office, under the proposal, the total monthly bill for a residential customer using 918 kWh per month would increase from $177.01 to $189.40 (7%), while the changes would produce an overall annual revenue increase of $356.3 million (33.4%).

If residents cannot attend in person, Haddock said they are encouraged to participate in one of two telephonic hearings on Dec. 15:

• Telephonic hearing #1 will begin at 1 p.m.

• Telephonic hearing #2 will begin at 6 p.m.

The call-in information for the two telephonic hearings is:

• Toll-free Conference Number: 866-421-8851.

• PIN Number: 66640466.

People who wish to testify at a telephonic hearing are encouraged to register by 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Failure to do so could result in missing the chance to testify to the PUC judges.

To register, call Pamela McNeal at 215-560-4228, or email pmcneal@pa.gov and provide the following information:

• First and last name.

• The hearing for registering.

• A phone number to call into the public input hearing.

• A phone number to be reached prior to the hearing if needed.

• Email address.

Haddock said those who need help registering to testify can have someone register for them, but they will need to provide the PUC judges with all the information listed above.

If more than one person in a household would like to testify, one person may register the other individuals in the same household by providing McNeal with the required information for each person planning to testify.

Rep. Pashinski calls on PUC to hold hearing in WB on PPL rate hike request

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, is also urging the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to hold a public hearing in the Wilkes-Barre area regarding PPL Electric Utilities’ latest request to raise electric rates.

Pashinski said it is critical for residents, families, and small businesses to have the opportunity to share how another rate increase would affect them — especially as many continue to face rising costs for necessities.

“When families are already stretched thin, another rate hike could be devastating,” Pashinski said.

The latest PPL rate increase request — if approved — would raise monthly bills for customers across its service territory. Pashinski said that holding a hearing locally would make it easier for residents of Luzerne County and surrounding areas to participate in the decision-making process.

Residents interested in learning more about the rate request can visit www.puc.pa.gov