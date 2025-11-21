Luzerne, Lackawanna counties to vote on it

Chris Dalessandro, director of finance at the airport, presented the 2026 budget, totaling $12.4 million in revenue, $8.2 million in operating expenses, and $300,000 in capital expenses.

PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Thursday approved a three-way sharing of the cost of the Law Enforcement Officer program.

The board voted 5-1 to approve the two-year agreement that calls for the airport to be staffed with police officers from surrounding municipalities from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager, said the cost fluctuates.

“Based on the current running rate, it is approximately $120,000,” Crocamo said. “We budgeted $167,000 for 2026. We bill for hours actually worked.”

Half of the cost will be paid by the airport and the two member-counties — Luzerne and Lackawanna — will split the other half, paying 25% each.

Luzerne County Council and the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners will now vote on the agreement at their next meetings. Crocamo said Luzerne County Council will vote on the agreement at its Tuesday, Nov. 25, meeting. The Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

At Thursday’s airport board meeting, Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith accused the two counties of holding a meeting in violation of the Sunshine Act. A public meeting was scheduled for Wednesday evening, but it was canceled when a news release was sent out announcing that the two counties had “reached an understanding.”

Crocamo said no vote was taken, and she explained the process — that the airport board had to first approve the agreement, and then each county must approve it.

Crocamo thanked the “Lackawanna County leadership” for working with Luzerne County to reach the aforementioned understanding.

“The agreement was circulated to everyone to offer input,” Crocamo said. “The first step is for the airport board to approve it, and then Luzerne County and Lackawanna County will vote on it.”

Crocamo said since the understanding was reached, there was no need for a public meeting on Wednesday evening.

Commissioner Gaughan again objects

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan again voiced his objection to the process and the need for the LEO program. He reiterated his statements from last month’s airport board meeting when he asked airport executive director Carl Beardsley, deputy executive director BJ Teichman and Director of Public Safety Matt Bailey if they felt the LEO program was needed. All three said they felt the program was not needed.

“I have been accused of defunding the police, which is not true,” Gaughan said. “I do favor defunding wasted money.”

Gaughan said the airport spends $500,000 on its armed security staff and he noted that the TSA personnel are also on-site.

“Lackawanna County should not be pressured into having to pay for a program that is not needed,” Gaughan said. “We need fiscal sanity here.”

Gaughan voted against the agreement. Voting for it were Luzerne County Council members LeeAnn McDermott, chair of the airport board; and Gregory Wolovich and County Manager Crocamo. Lackawanna County Commissioners Chris Chermak and Brenda Sacco also voted for it.

Crocamo responds

Crocamo said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Lackawanna County DA Brian Gallagher attended the airport board’s executive session held prior to the regular meeting. She said they both favor the LEO program.

“We have police security in our schools,” Crocamo said. “As leaders, we need to provide the highest level of security for the safety of our customers and our employees. I will never ever apologize for putting the safety of the residents of Luzerne County first, and I will never apologize for considering the safety and the well-being of the citizens of Lackawanna County. I will never ever apologize for putting the safety and security of the individuals who use this airport first.”

Commissioner Chermak agreed, saying as a pilot himself, he understands the importance of safety.

“I don’t want to jeopardize anyone who uses or works at this airport,” Chermak said.

Crocamo also took strong exception to the suggestion that the process lacked transparency.

“And if anybody wants to talk about transparency, I will put the transparency of Luzerne County up against any county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Crocamo said.

The counties jointly own the airport, which sits mostly in Luzerne County. Since Congress stopped funding the LEO program, Luzerne County had been paying $12,000 per month to have the police officers on-site. Lackawanna County had not been contributing.

Luzerne County and the airport have been splitting the cost equally, with each paying $72,000 annually. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office provides coverage by hiring part-time airport police officers.

In other business, the airport board:

• Approved the 2026 budget as presented by Chris Dalessandro, director of finance, totaling $12.4 million in revenue, $8.2 million in operating expenses, and $300,000 in capital expenses.

• Approved Beardsley’s report on passenger activity, which showed passenger enplanements for October 2025 decreased 2.7% to 22,941, from 23,584 in October 2024.

• Accepted the retirement of Brian Sukowaski, Nanticoke, effective Dec. 19, after 30 years of service.

