On Thursday, April 2, 2026, during a West Pittston council meeting, George Miller said goodbye to 26 years of public service as the borough’s tax collector, retiring due to health reasons.

During the meeting, George used all of the power in his 95-year-old body to get up to speak to the mayor, council, and all present, but it was evident on this night, it truly was the right time to say goodbye and call it a career.

With a little help, George got out of his chair with a weakened voice, thanked council and all those serving before for the time he spent as tax collector.

I was present that night taking photos to note the occasion, but as I stood there, I realized it wasn’t George who needed to thank borough officials, it was council and all West Pittston residents who needed to thank him for being dedicated to the job for all those years.

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West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano and council presented George with a plaque in recognition for his years of service to the borough.

I took several photos of George surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of nearly 70 years, Lois, two daughters, Jackie and Barbi, their husbands, and grandchildren. The only child that could not make it was his son, Eddie.

I took one more photo of George with the mayor and council. It was a bittersweet night for him, because if you knew George, he loved being the tax collector and would do it for another 10 years if possible.

His son-in-law, Paul Argenio, the assistant tax collector for nearly two decades, was appointed to take his place.

For some reason, George made paying taxes a pleasant experience, while you’d be writing out a check for a few thousand dollars. He would strike up a conversation, making everyone feel like they were his best friend.

Visiting him at his office was like going to the barbershop where you sit in the chair, and the barber would ask you all about your family, if everyone was doing well.

To say George was a staple of the community is an understatement. His presence has been woven through many lives and many generations of West Pittstonians.

He worked at Firestine’s Grocery Store on Exeter Ave., currently the site of Old Mill Pine, for 24 years, eventually purchasing the store a few years later, renaming it Millers Economy for 19 years.

After closing the store, he worked for the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority for 14 years before finally retiring.

He crammed in so much in his life it’s hard to believe he had time for family, but it doesn’t stop there.

George was a life member of the West Pittston Hose Co. #1, being elevated to the ranks of assistant fire chief, then fire chief.

He served on many boards, including the hose company, the West Pittston Ambulance, and the Parks and Rec. He even served on the West Pittston Pool Committee and was a past president of the Pittston Kiwanis.

George was very honored to be chosen as the West Pittston grand marshal of the Cherry Blossom Festival, as well as being inducted into the Wyoming Area Ring of Pride Hall of Fame and one of his biggest highlights was being inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

In his spare time (I joke, what spare time?), he served as the timekeeper at Warrior football games, and he was the scorekeeper for Wyoming Area basketball.

George was all about his children, and he treated his children’s friends like his own.

The Millers owned an in-ground pool, which became a focal point summer after summer for decades.

I honestly believe George’s life was very fulfilling, and I defy anyone to say they did more for public service and community than him.

After stepping down as tax collector, he physically became weaker and, like any candle, the flame began to go out until last Sunday, May 24. His mission on Earth was complete as he took his last breath, once again, surrounded by his loving and ever-grateful family.

If anyone did it right, worked hard, provided for his family, served his community, and loved everyone quietly without asking for anything in return, it was Georgie Miller.

I can only wish I could have accomplished half of what he had done in his life.

I never saw him angry or mad; George was one of the most consistent people I’ve ever known.

He was a great guy, a friend to all, and will be very much missed. That was very evident on social media when so many tributes for him popped up everywhere.

George loved life to the fullest, and at 95 years old, he did not want to leave us, but he hung in there tough for the last few weeks of his life. In the end, he was in that familiar position, once again, surrounded by the love of his family at his side.

Oftentimes in life, we look for role models, and sometimes we look in the wrong direction. We did not need to look up to someone famous, or a great athlete, a superhero, or a political leader; all we needed to do was look towards Georgie Miller and to follow in his footsteps.

Thank you, Georgie, for all you’ve done; sleep well, my friend.

Quote of the week

“Public service must be more than doing a job efficiently and honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation.” —Margaret Chase Smith

Thought of the week

“Public service is a privilege and should be treated as such.” —Gerald R. Ford

Bumper sticker

“The highest of distinctions is service to others.” —King George VI