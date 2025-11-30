Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, of Holy Mother of Sorrow Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, left, and Rev. James Breese, of the First Baptist Church, Pittston, unit both churches in an effort to cook 70 turkeys in preparing Thanksgiving Day dinners between the two churches.

A joint effort between Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Church, Dupont, and the First Baptist Church, Pittston, in preparing Thanksgiving dinners to be delivered in time for the holiday. The assembly line took place at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church hall.

Members of the First Baptist Church, Pittston, prepare turkey dinners to be packed and delivered.

Dwight Houseman, right, and David Kale, back, attempt to get a cooler of turkey dinners in the trunk of a car to deliver.

PITTSTON — The First Baptist Church, Water Street, conducted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s celebration.

The First Baptist Church joined forces in preparing the meal with Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Church, Dupont, at Holy Mother’s kitchen.

70 turkeys were prepared to make 900 meals for distribution.

The Rev. Zbigniew Dawid serves as pastor at Holy Mother of Sorrow Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, and the Rev. James Breese serves as pastor of the First Baptist Church, Pittston.

—Tony Callaio