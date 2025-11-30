❮
❯
PITTSTON — The First Baptist Church, Water Street, conducted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s celebration.
The First Baptist Church joined forces in preparing the meal with Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Church, Dupont, at Holy Mother’s kitchen.
70 turkeys were prepared to make 900 meals for distribution.
The Rev. Zbigniew Dawid serves as pastor at Holy Mother of Sorrow Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, and the Rev. James Breese serves as pastor of the First Baptist Church, Pittston.
—Tony Callaio