WYOMING — The Wyoming Free Library will conduct a Lego Kit Raffle with tickets on sale now through Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. All proceeds benefit children.

Your purchase of a raffle ticket provides the chance to win a Lego kit every day of the month.

The drawing begins on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Use the QR code to purchase $25 raffle tickets or email wyomingfreelibrary@gmail.com for further questions.

The Wyoming Free Library has been a source for information and learning since 1927.

Today, it provides several programs for children, including “I Want to Sew,” Reading Tails, Lego Club, and Dungeons and Dragons Club, to name a few.